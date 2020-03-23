EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso at lifetime low, broader Latam assets in red

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

March 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped to new lows on Monday, while most Latin American assets retreated as fears of a deep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic prompted an exodus from emerging markets.

Weakness in the dollar, following additional stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, did little to stem the rout in regional currencies. USD/

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped about 2.8%, touching a record low of 25.2459 to the dollar, while Brazil's real BRL= shed more than 1%.

As the economic ructions from the outbreak become increasingly apparent, emerging markets face increased selling as risk appetite declines.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS plunged 7% to levels last seen in late-2004. Stocks in Brazil .BVSP, the region's largest economy, slipped 6% as major banks sank in the face of a looming liquidity crunch.

Brazil's central bank said on Monday it would extend loans backed by corporate bonds to banks between March 23 and April 30, in a move to add liquidity to the financial system.

"The Brazilian economy relies strongly on domestic

consumption – about 65% of GDP – which will be hit very hard by the outbreak," Wilson Ferrarezi, Brazil economist at TS Lombard wrote in a note, adding that the country's economy would likely shrink 1% in 2020.

Mexican stocks .MXX fell 2.7%, taking little support from an emergency interest rate cut on Friday.

Mexico's central bank announced a 50 basis point cut - its biggest in six years - in an out-of-cycle move, and pledged financial market supportas part of more aggressive measures to cushion the economy from the coronavirus fallout.

"We welcome the central bank's announcements, as we think they will foster more orderly trading conditions in the local fixed income market, as well as in the currency market," wrote Credit Suisse analysts Alonso Cervera and Alberto J. Rojas in a note.

"We also think that given the projected sharp drop in economic activity, the bank will continue to lower the overnight rate by at least another 200 bps to 4.5%, in the next six months."

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA tumbled nearly 6%, while the peso CLP= strengthened slightly against the dollar, recovering from a near record-low.

Financial markets in Colombia and Argentina were closed for local holidays.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1936 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

757.29

-5.72

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1373.30

-8.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

62519.69

-6.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

33366.98

-2.63

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

2896.91

-5.86

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1240

-1.2

Mexico peso MXN=D2

25.1200

-2.78

Chile peso CLP=CL

860.5

0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5317

-0.11

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

