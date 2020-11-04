EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, Asian currencies drop as U.S. election tightens

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso and the Asian currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House fell on Wednesday, while the Russian rouble gained, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe Biden.

Both Trump and Biden claimed they were on course for victory after results for a majority of states were called, with Trump ahead in several mid-West swing states where final counts may take days to emerge.

The peso MXN= suffered in the first years of Trump's presidency and Biden's lead in polls in the run-up to Tuesday's voting had seen investors price in an easing of border tensions and influx of direct investment under a new administration.

The currency sank as much as 4% in overnight trade before regaining some ground.

Moves in China's tightly-controlled yuan CNY=CFXS were more limited, but still showed a 0.4% loss as investors shifted to expecting another four years of rising trade tariffs and tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Singapore dollar SGD= tracked that move, weakening 0.3% and 0.4% each. The rouble, by contrast, gained around 0.2% in initial trade before flattening out. RUB=

"FX markets had ... priced for a clean Biden win," said Chris Turner, Global Head Of Markets with Dutch bank ING in London.

"Instead, early news that Republicans had performed well in Florida and that exit polls pointed to a much closer race than had been expected have warned of a return of the Red Wave."

Broad gains for the dollar amplified the move against emerging markets seen as most exposed to trade and investment issues, with South Africa's rand also under pressure. ZAR=

Stock markets in Asia, however, held up, tracking gains in U.S. futures that reflected the relative comfort of Wall Street with the idea of Republicans holding onto the Senate and the White House.

Both Turkish .XU100 and South African stocks .JTOPI gained solidly in early trade.

While Trump is widely seen by investors as having mishandled the coronavirus crisis, his administration has also stoked a decade-long rally in equities by cutting taxes on big corporations and, until the last six months, keeping the jobs market humming.

The Philippine index .PSI topped gains in Asia, rising about 2% to mark its biggest intraday percentage jump in more than a week, with support from data that showed the country posted its first monthly rise in exports since February.

"Today's market movement seems to be pricing in a Trump victory, which the market seems to interpret as a continuation of the past four years' economic policies," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of APAC equity research at BNP Paribas.

"It's the Senate election outcome which may be more important – and that also seems to be going in favour of Republicans for now."

Highlights:

** Thailand's 3-year benchmark yield is up 4 basis points at 0.65%.

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include MISC Bhd MISC.KL up 2.74% at 6.76 ringgit, Sime Darby Bhd SIME.KL up 2.55% at 2.41 ringgit, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL up ​ 1.69% at 6.02 ringgit.

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp BLOOM.PS, up 7.05% at 7.9 peso; Jollibee Foods Corp JFC.PS, up 6.02% at 185 peso, and Alliance Global Group Inc AGI.PS, up 5.41% at 8.18 peso.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0656 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.43 +3.53 .N225 1.72 0.16 China CNY=CFXS -0.41 +3.86 .SSEC 0.23 7.49 India INR=IN -0.37 -4.42 .NSEI 0.85 -2.09 Indonesia IDR= +0.34 -4.41 .JKSE -0.54 -18.54 Malaysia MYR= -0.20 -1.77 .KLSE 0.56 -7.50 Philippines PHP= -0.11 +4.71 .PSI 2.03 -17.29 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.32 +1.64 .KS11 0.60 7.26 Singapore SGD= -0.40 -1.52 .STI 0.73 -21.95 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.98 +5.12 .TWII 1.04 7.26 Thailand THB=TH -0.32 -3.95 .SETI 0.12 -22.60 USD, MX peso, Chinese yuan on election nighthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2I4KWkd (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Uttaresh.V) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

