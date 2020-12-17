EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso advances as central bank stands pat; Latam assets shine

By Medha Singh

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso climbed on Thursday after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold in a split decision, with other currencies and stocks in the region supported by increased risk appetite on optimism over fresh U.S. stimulus.

The peso MXN= firmed 0.5% higher at 19.7809 per dollar as Bank of Mexico said the rates "pause" provides the necessary room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to the target.

At its last monetary policy meeting, the central bank unexpectedly held borrowing costs steady for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years, citing the need for a pause to weigh inflationary pressures.

"Banxico is a conservative central bank that takes its time in changing its views," Citi's Dirk Willer said.

"It would be unusual to resume the easing cycle after calling for a pause, after only one meeting."

The peso of Latin America's second-largest economy rose for the third day after lawmakers agreed to overhaul a new central bank bill that shook confidence in the financial system, with critics warning it could force the bank to absorb laundered drug money.

The Chilean peso jumped to a 14-month high as prices for the country's main export copper surged inched toward their highest in nearly eight years on falling stockpiles. MET/L

MSCIs index of Latin American currencies .MIEM00000CUS and stocks .MIEM00000PUS hovered near their early March highs as the dollar tumbled to its lowest in over two years. FRX/

Top U.S. Republicans and Democrats were closer than ever to producing a fresh round of fiscal aid to salve the heavy human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even after rallying sharply over the past month, driven by bets on a vaccine-led recovery in the global economy, the MSCI LatAm stocks and currency indexes are set to end 2020 lower.

JPMorgan cross asset analyst John Normand expects the MSCI LatAm equity index to rise to target 2,600 points in 2021, a nearly 6% upside from Wednesday's close.

Among currencies, Normand is "overweight" on Brazil, "neutral" on Mexico and Chile and "underweight" on Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

Mexico's benchmark .MXX hovered near its highest level since February on a boost from financial group Banorte GFNORTEO.MX and retailer Walmex WALMEX.MX while those in Brazil blimbed

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1271.85

0.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2483.73

1.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118093.92

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

44422.33

1.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4200.52

2.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

53192.49

-0.025

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1435.32

0.97

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.0754

0.64

Mexico peso MXN=

19.7870

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

721.6

1.69

Colombia peso COP=

3411.85

0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.587

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.7100

-0.10

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell)

