EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican, Chilean pesos lag Latam FX on economic growth worries

June 16 (Reuters) - Currencies in both Mexico and Chile trimmed some early losses on Thursday, but still lagged peers in Latin America on worries about economic growth, taking cues from a global rout sparked by aggressive monetary tightening to tame sky-high inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday followed by two other spates of policy tightening in Britain and Switzerland on Thursday, rekindling investor fears that aggressive actions could drag economies into recession. MKTS/GLOB

The Mexican peso MXN= slid 0.6%, while stocks in the region .MXX slipped 1.5%. Mexico's central bank chief said the country's financial system is resilient but warned of risks due to remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global inflationary pressures.

"It is primarily inflation concerns. Mexico only just avoided a technical recession at the end of last year," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank.

If there is less consumer spending, especially in the United States, "that does not bode well for Mexico overall", Lawrence said.

Shares in Mexican airlines fell sharply on concerns around rising fuel prices and inflation globally. Flagship carrier Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX dropped 20.6% after resuming trading around midday following a temporary suspension triggered by a nearly 13% fall. Low-cost airline Volaris VOLARA.MX slid 14.8%.

Aggressive monetary policy and stubborn inflation have hit developing world assets among other riskier assets. Latin American markets are also particularly sensitive to demand from China, which is tackling another surge in COVID-19 cases with strict lockdowns.

Chile's peso CLP= declined 0.9% in tandem with prices of copper, its top export. Chile's government is set to push forward its tax reform plans, including a bill on mining royalties, by the end of this month, legislation that could impact the world's top copper producer. MET/L

Chile is also in the process of overhauling its market-orientated constitution which dates back decades to the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Investment in Chile's mining sector could face gridlock if political uncertainty over a new constitution is not resolved, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

Colombia's peso COP= edged 0.2% up and the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.3% against the dollar =USD.

Argentina's black market peso ARSB= jumped 1.9% after the central bank sharply hiked the its benchmark interest rate as it battles soaring inflation, lifting the rate 300 basis points to 52%.

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with prevailing market expectations, and signaled another increase coming. Brazilian markets were shut on Thursday on account of a public holiday.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1008.86

-1.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2155.15

0.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

47609.72

-1.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5004.61

-2.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87105.97

-1.537

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1457.43

-0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

-

-

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3959

-0.74

Chile peso CLP=CL

865.5

-1.17

Colombia peso COP=

3890.95

-0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7001

0.67

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

122.9100

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

213

1.88

