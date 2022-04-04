EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit, stocks slip as investors eye oil release

By Tejaswi Marthi

April 4 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit and stocks led losses among emerging Asian markets on Monday, despite a rise in oil prices as investors kept a watchful eye on the International Energy Agency's (IEA) plan to follow the United States in releasing oil reserves.

The ringgit MYR= eased 0.2% and was on track for its worst session since March 22, while equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE fell 0.3%.

Other regional currencies such as the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH also fell slightly. The Philippines peso PHP=, however, rose 0.2%.

The IEA agreed last week to release more oil, joining the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release, to counter supply constraints from the Russia-Ukraine war, while a truce in Yemen could further ease supply disruption. O/R

"While the fall in crude oil prices has dragged the ringgit lower now, it is expected to further weaken against the dollar as we anticipate the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in the next few policy meetings," said Chang Wei Liang, macro strategist (FX and credit) at DBS Bank.

Markets expect the Fed to strike hawkish tones at public events this week as a jump in short-dated Treasury bond US2YT=RR yields and further inversion of the yield curve raised risks of a possible recession.

The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR, among the highest in the region, was roughly unchanged at 6.745%, while yields on Singapore's benchmark bonds SG10YT=RR rose to 2.370%.

Singapore's central bank is likely to tighten policy at its review this month, the third time in a row, as inflationary pressures intensify due to global supply-side disruptions and an easing of the city-state's border controls.

Other regional central banks in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia had all left interest rates unchanged last month.

Most equities in the region were mixed as investors placed cautious bets on the probability of more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv, inviting more scrutiny and possible sanctions from the West against Russia over its invasion, which it calls a "special operation".

Stocks in the Philippines .PSI were down 0.2%, though Thailand's SETI index .SETI and South Korean shares .KS11 edged higher.

Markets in China and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian FX

** IOI Corp IOIB.KL, Public Bank PUBM.KL and Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL top losers on Malaysia index .KLSE, down between 1.7% and 1.1%

** South Korea benchmark bond yield at 8-yr high

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0530 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.13 -6.17 .N225 0.06% -3.85% India INR=IN +0.18 -1.75 .NSEI 2.09 3.95 Indonesia IDR= +0.01 -0.79 .JKSE -0.16 7.38 Malaysia MYR= -0.21 -1.26 .KLSE -0.24 1.98 Philippines PHP= +0.18 -0.85 .PSI -0.14 0.29 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.14 -2.33 .KS11 0.42 -7.60 Singapore SGD= -0.05 -0.58 .STI 0.15 9.62 Thailand THB=TH -0.09 -0.24 .SETI 0.06 2.70 (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

