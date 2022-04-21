EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit slips most among muted Asian currencies

April 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.600

128.39

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3638

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

29.050

29.209

+0.55

Korean won

1242.600

1239

-0.29

Baht

33.915

33.86

-0.16

Peso

52.400

52.43

+0.06

Rupiah

14360.000

14343

-0.12

Rupee

76.145

76.145

0.00

Ringgit

4.304

4.289

-0.35

Yuan

6.469

6.4521

-0.26

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.360

115.08

-8.20

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.12

Taiwan dlr

29.050

27.676

-4.73

Korean won

1233.100

1188.60

-3.61

Baht

33.570

33.39

-0.54

Peso

52.067

50.99

-2.07

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

75.950

74.33

-2.13

Ringgit

4.229

4.1640

-1.54

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.21

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.