EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit slips most among muted Asian currencies

April 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.600
128.39
-0.16
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3638
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
29.050
29.209
+0.55
Korean won
1242.600
1239
-0.29
Baht
33.915
33.86
-0.16
Peso
52.400
52.43
+0.06
Rupiah
14360.000
14343
-0.12
Rupee
76.145
76.145
0.00
Ringgit
4.304
4.289
-0.35
Yuan
6.469
6.4521
-0.26
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
125.360
115.08
-8.20
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.12
Taiwan dlr
29.050
27.676
-4.73
Korean won
1233.100
1188.60
-3.61
Baht
33.570
33.39
-0.54
Peso
52.067
50.99
-2.07
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
75.950
74.33
-2.13
Ringgit
4.229
4.1640
-1.54
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.21
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
