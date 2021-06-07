EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit gains; Asian FX flat to higher

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.350

109.24

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3231

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.683

27.712

+0.10

Korean won

1112.800

1112.9

+0.01

Baht

31.190

31.18

-0.03

Peso

47.670

47.65

-0.04

Rupiah

14255.000

14260

+0.04

Rupee

72.800

72.8

0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.126

+0.19

Yuan

6.391

6.3964

+0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.350

103.24

-5.59

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3209

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.683

28.483

+2.89

Korean won

1112.800

1086.20

-2.39

Baht

31.190

29.96

-3.94

Peso

47.670

48.01

+0.71

Rupiah

14255.000

14040

-1.51

Rupee

72.800

73.07

+0.36

Ringgit

4.118

4.0400

-1.89

Yuan

6.391

6.5283

+2.14

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

