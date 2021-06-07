EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit gains; Asian FX flat to higher

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.350
109.24
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3231
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.683
27.712
+0.10
Korean won
1112.800
1112.9
+0.01
Baht
31.190
31.18
-0.03
Peso
47.670
47.65
-0.04
Rupiah
14255.000
14260
+0.04
Rupee
72.800
72.8
0.00
Ringgit
4.118
4.126
+0.19
Yuan
6.391
6.3964
+0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.350
103.24
-5.59
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3209
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.683
28.483
+2.89
Korean won
1112.800
1086.20
-2.39
Baht
31.190
29.96
-3.94
Peso
47.670
48.01
+0.71
Rupiah
14255.000
14040
-1.51
Rupee
72.800
73.07
+0.36
Ringgit
4.118
4.0400
-1.89
Yuan
6.391
6.5283
+2.14
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
