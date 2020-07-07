EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit falls off 2-week high after rate cut, Asia stocks fall

By Nikhil Nainan

July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit pulled back from a two-week high on Tuesday after its central bank reduced the official interest rate return on the currency by another quarter point, defying the expectations of some market players.

The move was the bank's fourth this year and took rates in the Southeast Asia's third-largest economy to a historic low of just 1.75% as the bank predicted inflation would move into negative territory this year.

Analysts had been split almost down the middle on the outcome of the meeting, with a slim majority expecting a reduction in borrowing costs and two analysts supporting a bigger half point move.

The ringgit MYR=, which had trended higher in morning trade, dipped to trade flat after the move, while stocks .KlSE remained in line with regional losses.

Elsewhere, Asia's emerging and developed stock markets cooled off after a recent rally fuelled by recovery hopes and Chinese stock market gains, with South Korean shares .KS11 the biggest faller with a 1.1% decline.

Chinese shares extended their run and rose 1.3% .SSEC, while Thailand .SETI, playing catch-up after a holiday on Monday, was the only southeast Asian country to match those gains.

The cut in Malaysia follows similar moves in Indonesia and the Philippines in the last month as policymakers look to soften the economic hit from the pandemic and support recovery.

Indonesian officials on Monday laid out details of a $40 billion bond-buying programme. The country's rupiah IDR= advanced more than half a percent on Tuesday.

In the Philippines, where COVID-19 infections are still rising, inflation picked up faster than expected in June as economic activity gradually resumed, but economists expect consumption to remain sluggish in the second half.

Both Philippine shares .PSI and the peso PHP= dipped.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield down 0.5 basis points at 2.927%

** Top Malaysia stock gainers Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd HLCB.KL and Top Glove Corp Bhd TPGC.KL

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include Max Metal Corp PCL MAX.BK and AQ Estate PCL AQ.BK

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0720 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.18

+0.99

.N225

-0.44

-4.40

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-0.83

.SSEC

0.37

9.68

India

INR=IN

-0.34

-4.73

.NSEI

-0.09

-11.61

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.54

-3.36

.JKSE

0.08

-20.78

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-4.31

.KLSE

-0.42

-1.16

Philippines

PHP=

-0.41

+2.26

.PSI

-0.96

-19.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.01

-3.29

.KS11

-1.09

-1.52

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-3.56

.STI

-0.65

-17.11

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.45

+2.33

.TWII

-0.20

0.80

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-3.89

.SETI

1.34

-11.98

GRAPHIC: Malaysia's Central Bank expected to cut rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2VUhAJv

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

