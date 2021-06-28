EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

By Soumyajit Saha

June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections

The Malaysian bourse .KLSE hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday .

"Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth.

Thai stocks .SETI dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week THB=.

Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak.

Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. .

Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1% .JKSE, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%.

Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month.

Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks .STI rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks .TWII also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months.

Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. USD/

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591%

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at 1.62%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.09

-6.71

.N225

-0.06

5.84

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

+1.11

.SSEC

-0.15

3.71

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-1.55

.NSEI

-0.13

13.28

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.31

-2.94

.JKSE

-0.89

-0.17

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-3.16

.KLSE

-1.12

-5.22

Philippines

PHP=

-0.20

-1.29

.PSI

-0.18

-2.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.23

-3.90

.KS11

-0.03

14.91

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-1.68

.STI

0.25

10.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

+2.16

.TWII

0.50

19.40

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.28

-6.08

.SETI

-0.35

8.82

Thai stocks drop for eighth straight sessionhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xZwRcJ

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.