EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

By Soumyajit Saha
June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections
The Malaysian bourse .KLSE hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday .
"Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.
Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth.
Thai stocks .SETI dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week THB=.
Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak.
Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. .
Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1% .JKSE, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%.
Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month.
Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks .STI rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks .TWII also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months.
Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. USD/
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591%
** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at 1.62%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.09
-6.71
.N225
-0.06
5.84
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.03
+1.11
.SSEC
-0.15
3.71
India
INR=IN
-0.02
-1.55
.NSEI
-0.13
13.28
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.31
-2.94
.JKSE
-0.89
-0.17
Malaysia
MYR=
+0.07
-3.16
.KLSE
-1.12
-5.22
Philippines
PHP=
-0.20
-1.29
.PSI
-0.18
-2.83
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.23
-3.90
.KS11
-0.03
14.91
Singapore
SGD=
-0.10
-1.68
.STI
0.25
10.05
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.09
+2.16
.TWII
0.50
19.40
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.28
-6.08
.SETI
-0.35
8.82
Thai stocks drop for eighth straight sessionhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xZwRcJ
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))
