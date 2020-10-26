EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian stocks, ringgit slip as political tension weighs

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Ringgit dips 0.2%, Malaysian stocks off nearly 0.8%
Emergency request rejection spares economic crisis - Mizuho
Taiwan dollar at two-week high, up 1.1%
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks stumbled on Monday as political uncertainty in the Southeast Asian nation grew after the king rejected a request by the prime minister to declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Broader Asian stocks and currencies were subdued, as a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe threatened hopes for a global economic recovery, adding to uncertainty posed by the looming U.S. presidential election.
Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah's rejection on Sunday of the request for the emergency on Sunday is a major setback for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing a leadership challenge from an opposition leader and infighting within his ruling coalition.
The king's rejection has arguably spared the country a deeper political and consequent economic crisis, analysts at Mizuho wrote, noting that the emergency request could be construed as a backdoor for the prime minister to retain control.
"The real danger is that a state of emergency, if construed as an undemocratic tool to out-manoeuvre, will inadvertently exacerbate the PM's political woes, potentially plunging Malaysia into deeper political uncertainty." The ringgit MYR= shed more than 0.2% against the dollar to stand at a near four-week low, extending losses of around 0.3% sustained on Friday after talk of the state of emergency request first surfaced.
The Malaysian stock index .KLSE slipped 0.8% to its lowest since Sept. 11, with glove maker Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL the biggest loser, down 2.5%.
Malaysia has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases recently, just as businesses and workers try to recover from the economic blow of pandemic-led lockdowns.
Thai shares .SETI struggled to hold on to gains and the baht THB=TH dipped slightly after a holiday-extended weekend, as protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha continued.
Shares had recovered slightly on Thursday after an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against Chan-ocha's government and the monarchy was revoked, after it brought tens of thousands of people on to Bangkok's streets.
Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP was among the most sought after currencies in the session, gaining more than 1.1% to touch a two-week high.
The currency is the region's top performer so far this year with a 5.2% gain, as the work-from-home shift fuelled demand for the country's key chip and semiconductor exports, offering a buffer to the economic blow from the pandemic.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Provident Agro Tbk PT PALM.JK, up 21.94%, and Sky Energy Indonesia Tbk PT JSKY.JK, up 20.69%
** In the Philippines, top index gainers were DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS, up 3.29%, and Puregold Price Club Inc PGOLD.PS, up 2.82%
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 1.8 basis points to 6.6%, while 3-year benchmark yields eased 3.2 basis points to 5.23%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0448 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.21
+3.53
.N225
-0.15
-0.74
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.01
+4.15
.SSEC
-0.72
6.70
India
INR=IN
-0.12
-3.16
.NSEI
-0.24
-2.19
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.03
-5.22
.JKSE
0.71
-18.27
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.22
-1.80
.KLSE
-0.52
-6.41
Philippines
PHP=
+0.06
+4.71
.PSI
0.14
-16.91
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.39
+2.47
.KS11
-0.29
7.11
Singapore
SGD=
-0.12
-1.07
.STI
-0.10
-21.34
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+1.06
+5.21
.TWII
0.18
7.70
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.03
-4.38
.SETI
-0.09
-23.25
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
