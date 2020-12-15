EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian stocks extend gains on budget approval; Asia FX await Fed

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares extended gains on Wednesday after the country's parliament approved a budget aimed at spurring economic activity, while Asian currencies traded in a narrow range as investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Regional share markets rose in line with their broader Asian peers, as continued progress on the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and growing prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus lifted risk sentiment.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE jumped as much as 1.3%, with gains on the benchmark index dominated by shares of financial firms and glove makers.

Lawmakers in the country approved the government's 2021 budget, which includes a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79.65 billion) in spending next year, as it seeks to lift activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect 2021 to be a better year for the market..additional liquidity from the government stimulus announced in Budget 2021 could help boost retail interest in the market and cultivate stronger animal spirits," analysts at trading firm CGS CIMB wrote in a note.

The passage of the budget could also signal a firmer footing for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose eight months in office have been beset by infighting in his ruling coalition and a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Indonesian shares .JKSE climbed 1.5% to hit their highest level since Jan. 30, while South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 was set to snap a two-day losing streak.

Sentiment in South Korea also improved as the country's prime minister pledged to secure more hospital beds to handle a record surge in COVID-19 cases and blunt a corresponding spike in deaths.

In currency markets, investors were focused on the outcome of the U.S. central bank's final policy meeting of the year, where it expected to keep its overnight interest rate pinned near zero and to signal it will stay there for years to come.

Analysts said the decision could further boost investors' confidence for risk-taking. USD/

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hovered near 2-1/2 year lows. The Philippine peso PHP=, S. Korean won KRW=KFTC and Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged higher.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Philippine peso PHP= were largely steady ahead of their respective central bank meetings on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect Bank Indonesia to keep its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.75%, having cut rates five times this year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.19 basis points at 2.735%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Zebra Nusantara Tbk PT ZBRA.JK, up 33.33% at 100 rupiah, Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT APEX.JK up ​25% at 530 rupiah

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL up 5.34% at 12.62 ringgit, Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL up 5.3% at 6.75 ringgit, Telekom Malaysia Bhd TLMM.KL up ​3.21% at 5.47 ringgit

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0434 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

+4.94

.N225

0.12

12.95

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+6.44

.SSEC

0.18

10.59

India

INR=IN

+0.19

-2.88

.NSEI

0.67

12.25

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-1.56

.JKSE

1.47

-3.19

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

+0.96

.KLSE

0.72

6.12

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

+5.40

.PSI

0.22

-7.32

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.11

+5.89

.KS11

0.48

26.04

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

+0.96

.STI

0.40

-11.01

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.12

+6.97

.TWII

1.59

19.12

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-0.50

.SETI

0.29

-6.23

($1 = 4.0490 ringgit)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

