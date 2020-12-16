EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares up on budget passage, Indonesia hits over 10-month high

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets in Asia gained on Wednesday with Malaysia rising for a second straight session after the 2021 budget got approval in parliament, lifting hopes of a faster recovery for the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

The Malaysian stock index .KLSE has gained roughly a third in value since hitting lows in March's coronavirus-driven selloff and a 1.3% rise in morning trade meant it is now up almost 6% for the year.

The recovery, driven by hopes of a global economic bounce next year, has gained pace in Asia in the final weeks of 2020, even as the United States and Europe struggled with fresh COVID-19 infections.

The budget vote in Malaysia also aids Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose eight months in office have been beset by coalition infighting and a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

The budget included a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79.53 billion) in spending next year to kick-start growth.

"We expect 2021 to be a better year for the market...additional liquidity from the government stimulus announced in Budget 2021 could help boost retail interest," analysts at trading firm CGS CIMB wrote in a note.

Malaysia's gains, however, trail behind several regional peers.

Buoyed by this year's "stay-at-home" boom in tech spending, South Korea and Taiwan's markets are up 26% and 19%, respectively, since January, while those in India and China have gained more than 10%.

That has led to concerns that speculative capital inflows will cause unwanted gains for currencies across the region, leading a number of central banks to intervene in markets or take other steps to cap appreciation.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Thai baht THB=TH dipped against a globally weaker dollar in afternoon trade, while the Philippine peso PHP=, Singapore dollar SGD= and Indian rupee INR= edged higher.

Indonesian shares .JKSE, still down 3% on the year, gained 1.6% to their highest since Jan. 30, ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday that is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

South Korean shares .KS11 closed at a record high, as investors cheered a pledge from the country's prime minister to secure more hospital beds to cope with the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

South Korean bonds faced an outflow of $823 million in November, lagging its peers in Indonesia and Thailand, whose bond markets lured inflows of $1.1 billion and $941 million, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 3.59 basis points at 2.721%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Zebra Nusantara Tbk PT ZBRA.JK up 34.67% at 101 rupiah, Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT APEX.JK up ​ 25% at 530 rupiah

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Megaworld Corp MEG.PS up 3.02% at 4.1 peso, Universal Robina Corp URC.PS up 2.92% at 158.5 peso

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0733 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.22

+5.01

.N225

0.26

13.11

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

+6.50

.SSEC

-0.01

10.39

India

INR=IN

+0.12

-2.95

.NSEI

0.43

11.97

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-1.56

.JKSE

1.63

-3.04

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

+0.84

.KLSE

0.50

5.90

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

+5.43

.PSI

1.00

-6.60

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.06

+5.70

.KS11

0.54

26.12

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

+1.05

.STI

0.44

-10.97

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.14

+6.99

.TWII

1.68

19.23

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.02

-0.45

.SETI

0.11

-6.39

($1 = 4.0550 ringgit)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

