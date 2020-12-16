EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares up on budget passage, Indonesia hits over 10-month high
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets in Asia gained on Wednesday with Malaysia rising for a second straight session after the 2021 budget got approval in parliament, lifting hopes of a faster recovery for the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia.
The Malaysian stock index .KLSE has gained roughly a third in value since hitting lows in March's coronavirus-driven selloff and a 1.3% rise in morning trade meant it is now up almost 6% for the year.
The recovery, driven by hopes of a global economic bounce next year, has gained pace in Asia in the final weeks of 2020, even as the United States and Europe struggled with fresh COVID-19 infections.
The budget vote in Malaysia also aids Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose eight months in office have been beset by coalition infighting and a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.
The budget included a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79.53 billion) in spending next year to kick-start growth.
"We expect 2021 to be a better year for the market...additional liquidity from the government stimulus announced in Budget 2021 could help boost retail interest," analysts at trading firm CGS CIMB wrote in a note.
Malaysia's gains, however, trail behind several regional peers.
Buoyed by this year's "stay-at-home" boom in tech spending, South Korea and Taiwan's markets are up 26% and 19%, respectively, since January, while those in India and China have gained more than 10%.
That has led to concerns that speculative capital inflows will cause unwanted gains for currencies across the region, leading a number of central banks to intervene in markets or take other steps to cap appreciation.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Thai baht THB=TH dipped against a globally weaker dollar in afternoon trade, while the Philippine peso PHP=, Singapore dollar SGD= and Indian rupee INR= edged higher.
Indonesian shares .JKSE, still down 3% on the year, gained 1.6% to their highest since Jan. 30, ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday that is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
South Korean shares .KS11 closed at a record high, as investors cheered a pledge from the country's prime minister to secure more hospital beds to cope with the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
South Korean bonds faced an outflow of $823 million in November, lagging its peers in Indonesia and Thailand, whose bond markets lured inflows of $1.1 billion and $941 million, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 3.59 basis points at 2.721%
** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Zebra Nusantara Tbk PT ZBRA.JK up 34.67% at 101 rupiah, Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT APEX.JK up 25% at 530 rupiah
** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Megaworld Corp MEG.PS up 3.02% at 4.1 peso, Universal Robina Corp URC.PS up 2.92% at 158.5 peso
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0733 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.22
+5.01
.N225
0.26
13.11
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.01
+6.50
.SSEC
-0.01
10.39
India
INR=IN
+0.12
-2.95
.NSEI
0.43
11.97
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.07
-1.56
.JKSE
1.63
-3.04
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.07
+0.84
.KLSE
0.50
5.90
Philippines
PHP=
+0.08
+5.43
.PSI
1.00
-6.60
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.06
+5.70
.KS11
0.54
26.12
Singapore
SGD=
+0.13
+1.05
.STI
0.44
-10.97
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+1.14
+6.99
.TWII
1.68
19.23
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.02
-0.45
.SETI
0.11
-6.39
($1 = 4.0550 ringgit)
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
