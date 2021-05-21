EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares hit over 6-month low as COVID-19 cases, deaths mount

Malaysia shares set for worst week since January

Indonesia's rupiah set for worst week since February

Taiwan export orders in April surge for 14th straight month

May 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell to a more than six-month low on Friday, as the country grappled with a record number of COVID-19 deaths and infections, with the ringgit also touching a 1-1/2-month low even as other regional currencies gained on a weaker dollar.

The softer dollar trading around recent lows provided some respite to investors that have largely adopted a cautious view, on rising infections in the region and the eventual prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve tapers stimulus.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .JKSE were heading for their worst week since late January, as the country reported a third day this week of a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths on Thursday. The ringgit MYR= recovered into the session, gaining 0.1%.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR=, which backs some of emerging markets' highest-yielding debt, edged higher but it was set for its worst week in three months.

"Asia is decidedly more subdued as caution rather than exuberance rules," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

In China, the Shanghai composite index .SSEC fell 0.5%, while blue-chips .CSI300 were down close to 1%. .SS

The world's second-largest economy and one of the top consumers of commodities earlier this week said, it will curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices.

"China's inflation situation is strikingly at odds with the much-discussed U.S. situation," Alvin Tan, RBC Capital Markets' head of Asia FX Strategy, said in a client note.

"Can there be a global inflationary cycle without Chinese inflation?"

Taiwan's tech-heavy stock index .TWII climbed 1.6%, gaining ground from last week's sell-off. The index's losses have nearly halved so far in May and is now down close to 6%.

The island reported a 42.6% jump in export orders in April, rising for a 14th straight month. The ministry expects orders in May to rise between 40.1% and 44% from a year earlier even as the country is facing a spike in cases.

"While the recent national restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak may dent domestic demand and confidence, external demand appears in rude health and should buffer the negative growth impact this quarter," Tan added.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rose 2.9 basis points to 6.519%​​

** Top losers in Malaysia include Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL and Petronas Dagangan Bhd <PETR.KL

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0633 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-5.06

.N225

0.78

3.18

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

+1.46

.SSEC

-0.53

0.44

India

INR=IN

+0.14

+0.09

.NSEI

1.39

8.10

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-2.23

.JKSE

-0.52

-3.54

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

-2.85

.KLSE

-1.36

-4.51

Philippines

PHP=

-0.17

+0.25

.PSI

0.03

-13.17

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.44

-3.62

.KS11

-0.19

9.85

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-0.71

.STI

0.17

9.54

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.37

+2.06

.TWII

1.62

10.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-4.53

.SETI

0.03

7.29

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

