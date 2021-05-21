EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares drop 1%, ringgit weakens as COVID-19 cases, deaths mount

Malaysia shares, ringgit set for worst week since March

Indonesia's rupiah falls

Taiwan export orders in April surge - up 14th straight month

May 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell more than 1% on Friday, leading declines among Asia's other emerging markets, as the country grapples with record numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections with its currency dipping to a more than 1-1/2 month low.

Otherwise, the region's currencies were largely flat even as the dollar was trading at around three-month lows.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .JKSE and the ringgit MYR= are both heading for their worst weeks since March, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR=, which backs some of emerging markets' highest-yielding debt, dipped.

Erasing early gains, Shanghai's composite index .SSEC fell half a percent, while blue-chips .CSI300 were down close to 1%.

China, the world's second-largest economy and one of the top consumers of commodities, earlier this week said it will curb "unreasonable" increases in prices.

"China's inflation situation is strikingly at odds with the much-discussed U.S. situation," RBC Capital Markets' head of Asia FX Strategy Alvin Tan said in a client note.

"Can there be a global inflationary cycle without Chinese inflation?".

More positively, Taiwan's tech-heavy stock index .TWII rose 1.2%. The island reported a 42.6% jump in export orders, rising for a 14th straight month. The ministry expects orders in May to rise between 40.1% and 44% from a year earlier even as the country is facing a spike in cases.

"While the recent national restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak may dent domestic demand and confidence, external demand appears in rude health and should buffer the negative growth impact this quarter," Tan added.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL and Petronas Dagangan Bhd PETR.KL

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 2.19 basis points to 6.512%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-5.16

.N225

0.44

2.84

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

+1.47

.SSEC

-0.45

0.52

India

INR=IN

0.00

-0.05

.NSEI

0.00

6.61

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-2.33

.JKSE

-0.27

-3.30

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-2.95

.KLSE

-1.11

-4.27

Philippines

PHP=

-0.19

+0.23

.PSI

-0.29

-13.44

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.40

-3.66

.KS11

-0.15

9.88

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-0.75

.STI

0.17

9.54

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.37

+2.06

.TWII

1.21

10.21

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-4.49

.SETI

0.09

7.35

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

