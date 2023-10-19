EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit weakens 0.3%, Indonesian rupiah edges down 0.2%

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.850

149.78

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3724

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.351

32.323

-0.09

Korean won

1357.400

1357.4

+0.00

Baht

36.430

36.39

-0.11

Peso

56.780

56.755

-0.04

Rupiah

15835.000

15810

-0.16

Rupee

83.245

83.245

+0.00

Ringgit

4.777

4.764

-0.27

Yuan

7.315

7.3099

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.850

131.110

-12.51

Sing dlr

1.373

1.340

-2.42

Taiwan dlr

32.351

30.708

-5.08

Korean won

1357.400

1264.500

-6.84

Baht

36.430

34.585

-5.06

Peso

56.780

55.670

-1.95

Rupiah

15835.000

15565.000

-1.71

Rupee

83.245

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.777

4.400

-7.89

Yuan

7.315

6.900

-5.67

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.