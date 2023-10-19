EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit weakens 0.3%, Indonesian rupiah edges down 0.2%

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.850
149.78
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3724
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
32.351
32.323
-0.09
Korean won
1357.400
1357.4
+0.00
Baht
36.430
36.39
-0.11
Peso
56.780
56.755
-0.04
Rupiah
15835.000
15810
-0.16
Rupee
83.245
83.245
+0.00
Ringgit
4.777
4.764
-0.27
Yuan
7.315
7.3099
-0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.850
131.110
-12.51
Sing dlr
1.373
1.340
-2.42
Taiwan dlr
32.351
30.708
-5.08
Korean won
1357.400
1264.500
-6.84
Baht
36.430
34.585
-5.06
Peso
56.780
55.670
-1.95
Rupiah
15835.000
15565.000
-1.71
Rupee
83.245
82.720
-0.63
Ringgit
4.777
4.400
-7.89
Yuan
7.315
6.900
-5.67
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
