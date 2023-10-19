News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit weakens 0.3%, Indonesian rupiah edges down 0.2%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

October 19, 2023 — 10:21 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.850

149.78

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3724

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.351

32.323

-0.09

Korean won

1357.400

1357.4

+0.00

Baht

36.430

36.39

-0.11

Peso

56.780

56.755

-0.04

Rupiah

15835.000

15810

-0.16

Rupee

83.245

83.245

+0.00

Ringgit

4.777

4.764

-0.27

Yuan

7.315

7.3099

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.850

131.110

-12.51

Sing dlr

1.373

1.340

-2.42

Taiwan dlr

32.351

30.708

-5.08

Korean won

1357.400

1264.500

-6.84

Baht

36.430

34.585

-5.06

Peso

56.780

55.670

-1.95

Rupiah

15835.000

15565.000

-1.71

Rupee

83.245

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.777

4.400

-7.89

Yuan

7.315

6.900

-5.67

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.