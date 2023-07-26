EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead most Asian currencies higher

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.490
140.21
+0.52
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3253
+0.26
Taiwan dlr
31.165
31.252
+0.28
Korean won
1271.700
1274.5
+0.22
Baht
34.040
34.165
+0.37
Peso
54.470
54.597
+0.23
Rupiah
14990.000
15015
+0.17
Rupee
81.995
81.995
+0.00
Ringgit
4.518
4.547
+0.64
Yuan
7.122
7.1371
+0.21
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.490
131.110
-6.01
Sing dlr
1.322
1.340
+1.36
Taiwan dlr
31.165
30.708
-1.47
Korean won
1271.700
1264.500
-0.57
Baht
34.040
34.585
+1.60
Peso
54.470
55.670
+2.20
Rupiah
14990.000
15565.000
+3.84
Rupee
81.995
82.720
+0.88
Ringgit
4.518
4.400
-2.61
Yuan
7.122
6.900
-3.12
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.