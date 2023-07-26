EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead most Asian currencies higher

July 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.490

140.21

+0.52

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3253

+0.26

Taiwan dlr

31.165

31.252

+0.28

Korean won

1271.700

1274.5

+0.22

Baht

34.040

34.165

+0.37

Peso

54.470

54.597

+0.23

Rupiah

14990.000

15015

+0.17

Rupee

81.995

81.995

+0.00

Ringgit

4.518

4.547

+0.64

Yuan

7.122

7.1371

+0.21

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.490

131.110

-6.01

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.36

Taiwan dlr

31.165

30.708

-1.47

Korean won

1271.700

1264.500

-0.57

Baht

34.040

34.585

+1.60

Peso

54.470

55.670

+2.20

Rupiah

14990.000

15565.000

+3.84

Rupee

81.995

82.720

+0.88

Ringgit

4.518

4.400

-2.61

Yuan

7.122

6.900

-3.12

