EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead losses among weak Asian currencies

December 14, 2022 — 09:15 pm EST

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.430

135.47

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3468

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.560

30.582

+0.07

Korean won

1300.900

1296.3

-0.35

Baht

34.675

34.57

-0.30

Peso

55.800

55.7

-0.18

Rupiah

15620.000

15590

-0.19

Rupee

82.460

82.46

0.00

Ringgit

4.404

4.388

-0.36

Yuan

6.956

6.952

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.430

115.08

-15.03

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3490

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.560

27.676

-9.44

Korean won

1300.900

1188.60

-8.63

Baht

34.675

33.39

-3.71

Peso

55.800

50.99

-8.62

Rupiah

15620.000

14250

-8.77

Rupee

82.460

74.33

-9.86

Ringgit

4.404

4.1640

-5.45

Yuan

6.956

6.3550

-8.63

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

