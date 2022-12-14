EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead losses among weak Asian currencies

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.430
135.47
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3468
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.560
30.582
+0.07
Korean won
1300.900
1296.3
-0.35
Baht
34.675
34.57
-0.30
Peso
55.800
55.7
-0.18
Rupiah
15620.000
15590
-0.19
Rupee
82.460
82.46
0.00
Ringgit
4.404
4.388
-0.36
Yuan
6.956
6.952
-0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.430
115.08
-15.03
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3490
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.560
27.676
-9.44
Korean won
1300.900
1188.60
-8.63
Baht
34.675
33.39
-3.71
Peso
55.800
50.99
-8.62
Rupiah
15620.000
14250
-8.77
Rupee
82.460
74.33
-9.86
Ringgit
4.404
4.1640
-5.45
Yuan
6.956
6.3550
-8.63
