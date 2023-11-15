EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead losses

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.170
151.35
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.352
1.35
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
32.010
32.108
+0.31
Korean won
1307.710
1304.61
-0.24
Baht
35.680
35.53
-0.42
Peso
55.910
55.7
-0.38
Rupiah
15550.000
15530
-0.13
Rupee
83.143
83.1425
0.00
Ringgit
4.703
4.67
-0.70
Yuan
7.258
7.2469
-0.15
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.170
131.110
-13.27
Sing dlr
1.352
1.340
-0.88
Taiwan dlr
32.010
30.708
-4.07
Korean won
1307.710
1260.920
-3.58
Baht
35.680
34.585
-3.07
Peso
55.910
55.670
-0.43
Rupiah
15550.000
15565.000
+0.10
Rupee
83.143
82.720
-0.51
Ringgit
4.703
4.400
-6.44
Yuan
7.258
6.900
-4.93
