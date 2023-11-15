EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead losses

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.170

151.35

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.352

1.35

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

32.010

32.108

+0.31

Korean won

1307.710

1304.61

-0.24

Baht

35.680

35.53

-0.42

Peso

55.910

55.7

-0.38

Rupiah

15550.000

15530

-0.13

Rupee

83.143

83.1425

0.00

Ringgit

4.703

4.67

-0.70

Yuan

7.258

7.2469

-0.15

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.170

131.110

-13.27

Sing dlr

1.352

1.340

-0.88

Taiwan dlr

32.010

30.708

-4.07

Korean won

1307.710

1260.920

-3.58

Baht

35.680

34.585

-3.07

Peso

55.910

55.670

-0.43

Rupiah

15550.000

15565.000

+0.10

Rupee

83.143

82.720

-0.51

Ringgit

4.703

4.400

-6.44

Yuan

7.258

6.900

-4.93

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

