News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead losses

Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

November 15, 2023 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.170

151.35

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.352

1.35

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

32.010

32.108

+0.31

Korean won

1307.710

1304.61

-0.24

Baht

35.680

35.53

-0.42

Peso

55.910

55.7

-0.38

Rupiah

15550.000

15530

-0.13

Rupee

83.143

83.1425

0.00

Ringgit

4.703

4.67

-0.70

Yuan

7.258

7.2469

-0.15

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.170

131.110

-13.27

Sing dlr

1.352

1.340

-0.88

Taiwan dlr

32.010

30.708

-4.07

Korean won

1307.710

1260.920

-3.58

Baht

35.680

34.585

-3.07

Peso

55.910

55.670

-0.43

Rupiah

15550.000

15565.000

+0.10

Rupee

83.143

82.720

-0.51

Ringgit

4.703

4.400

-6.44

Yuan

7.258

6.900

-4.93

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.