EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

March 27, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.770

131.56

+0.60

Sing dlr

1.329

1.331

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.319

30.372

+0.17

Korean won

1296.900

1301.5

+0.35

Baht

34.335

34.465

+0.38

Peso

54.350

54.14

-0.39

Rupiah

15100.000

15155

+0.36

Rupee

82.370

82.37

0.00

Ringgit

4.392

4.419

+0.61

Yuan

6.880

6.8795

-0.00

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.770

131.110

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.82

Taiwan dlr

30.319

30.708

+1.28

Korean won

1296.900

1264.500

-2.50

Baht

34.335

34.585

+0.73

Peso

54.350

55.670

+2.43

Rupiah

15100.000

15565.000

+3.08

Rupee

82.370

82.720

+0.42

Ringgit

4.392

4.400

+0.18

Yuan

6.880

6.900

+0.30

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.