EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

March 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.770
131.56
+0.60
Sing dlr
1.329
1.331
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.319
30.372
+0.17
Korean won
1296.900
1301.5
+0.35
Baht
34.335
34.465
+0.38
Peso
54.350
54.14
-0.39
Rupiah
15100.000
15155
+0.36
Rupee
82.370
82.37
0.00
Ringgit
4.392
4.419
+0.61
Yuan
6.880
6.8795
-0.00
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.770
131.110
+0.26
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.82
Taiwan dlr
30.319
30.708
+1.28
Korean won
1296.900
1264.500
-2.50
Baht
34.335
34.585
+0.73
Peso
54.350
55.670
+2.43
Rupiah
15100.000
15565.000
+3.08
Rupee
82.370
82.720
+0.42
Ringgit
4.392
4.400
+0.18
Yuan
6.880
6.900
+0.30
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.