EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht lead gains among Asian currencies

March 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.770

131.56

+0.60

Sing dlr

1.329

1.331

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.319

30.372

+0.17

Korean won

1296.900

1301.5

+0.35

Baht

34.335

34.465

+0.38

Peso

54.350

54.14

-0.39

Rupiah

15100.000

15155

+0.36

Rupee

82.370

82.37

0.00

Ringgit

4.392

4.419

+0.61

Yuan

6.880

6.8795

-0.00

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.770

131.110

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.82

Taiwan dlr

30.319

30.708

+1.28

Korean won

1296.900

1264.500

-2.50

Baht

34.335

34.585

+0.73

Peso

54.350

55.670

+2.43

Rupiah

15100.000

15565.000

+3.08

Rupee

82.370

82.720

+0.42

Ringgit

4.392

4.400

+0.18

Yuan

6.880

6.900

+0.30

