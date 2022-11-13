EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwanese dollar lead Asia FX higher

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 138.970 138.79 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.372 1.3715 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 31.142 31.41 +0.86 Korean won 1316.500 1318.4 +0.14 Baht 35.865 35.91 +0.13 Peso 57.320 57.19 -0.23 Rupiah 15480.000 15490 +0.06 Rupee 80.795 80.795 0.00 Ringgit 4.585 4.625 +0.87 Yuan 7.076 7.0935 +0.24 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 138.970 115.08 -17.19 Sing dlr 1.372 1.3490 -1.64 Taiwan dlr 31.142 27.676 -11.13 Korean won 1316.500 1188.60 -9.72 Baht 35.865 33.39 -6.90 Peso 57.320 50.99 -11.04 Rupiah 15480.000 14250 -7.95 Rupee 80.795 74.33 -8.00 Ringgit 4.585 4.1640 -9.18 Yuan 7.076 6.3550 -10.19 (Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

