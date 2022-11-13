EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwanese dollar lead Asia FX higher

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

November 13, 2022 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.970

138.79

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3715

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.142

31.41

+0.86

Korean won

1316.500

1318.4

+0.14

Baht

35.865

35.91

+0.13

Peso

57.320

57.19

-0.23

Rupiah

15480.000

15490

+0.06

Rupee

80.795

80.795

0.00

Ringgit

4.585

4.625

+0.87

Yuan

7.076

7.0935

+0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.970

115.08

-17.19

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3490

-1.64

Taiwan dlr

31.142

27.676

-11.13

Korean won

1316.500

1188.60

-9.72

Baht

35.865

33.39

-6.90

Peso

57.320

50.99

-11.04

Rupiah

15480.000

14250

-7.95

Rupee

80.795

74.33

-8.00

Ringgit

4.585

4.1640

-9.18

Yuan

7.076

6.3550

-10.19

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

