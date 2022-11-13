EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwanese dollar lead Asia FX higher

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.970
138.79
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3715
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
31.142
31.41
+0.86
Korean won
1316.500
1318.4
+0.14
Baht
35.865
35.91
+0.13
Peso
57.320
57.19
-0.23
Rupiah
15480.000
15490
+0.06
Rupee
80.795
80.795
0.00
Ringgit
4.585
4.625
+0.87
Yuan
7.076
7.0935
+0.24
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.970
115.08
-17.19
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3490
-1.64
Taiwan dlr
31.142
27.676
-11.13
Korean won
1316.500
1188.60
-9.72
Baht
35.865
33.39
-6.90
Peso
57.320
50.99
-11.04
Rupiah
15480.000
14250
-7.95
Rupee
80.795
74.33
-8.00
Ringgit
4.585
4.1640
-9.18
Yuan
7.076
6.3550
-10.19
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.