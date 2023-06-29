EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar top losers among Asian currencies

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.810

144.77

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3563

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.130

31.078

-0.17

Korean won

1319.500

1317.6

-0.14

Baht

35.640

35.61

-0.08

Peso

55.390

55.42

+0.05

Rupee

82.055

82.055

0.00

Ringgit

4.677

4.669

-0.17

Yuan

7.246

7.248

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.810

131.110

-9.46

Sing dlr

1.355

1.340

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

31.130

30.708

-1.36

Korean won

1319.500

1264.500

-4.17

Baht

35.640

34.585

-2.96

Peso

55.390

55.670

+0.51

Rupiah

14990.000

15565.000

+3.84

Rupee

82.055

82.720

+0.81

Ringgit

4.677

4.400

-5.92

Yuan

7.246

6.900

-4.78

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.