EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar top losers among Asian currencies

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.810
144.77
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3563
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.130
31.078
-0.17
Korean won
1319.500
1317.6
-0.14
Baht
35.640
35.61
-0.08
Peso
55.390
55.42
+0.05
Rupee
82.055
82.055
0.00
Ringgit
4.677
4.669
-0.17
Yuan
7.246
7.248
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.810
131.110
-9.46
Sing dlr
1.355
1.340
-1.14
Taiwan dlr
31.130
30.708
-1.36
Korean won
1319.500
1264.500
-4.17
Baht
35.640
34.585
-2.96
Peso
55.390
55.670
+0.51
Rupiah
14990.000
15565.000
+3.84
Rupee
82.055
82.720
+0.81
Ringgit
4.677
4.400
-5.92
Yuan
7.246
6.900
-4.78
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
