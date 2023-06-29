News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar top losers among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

June 29, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.810

144.77

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3563

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.130

31.078

-0.17

Korean won

1319.500

1317.6

-0.14

Baht

35.640

35.61

-0.08

Peso

55.390

55.42

+0.05

Rupee

82.055

82.055

0.00

Ringgit

4.677

4.669

-0.17

Yuan

7.246

7.248

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.810

131.110

-9.46

Sing dlr

1.355

1.340

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

31.130

30.708

-1.36

Korean won

1319.500

1264.500

-4.17

Baht

35.640

34.585

-2.96

Peso

55.390

55.670

+0.51

Rupiah

14990.000

15565.000

+3.84

Rupee

82.055

82.720

+0.81

Ringgit

4.677

4.400

-5.92

Yuan

7.246

6.900

-4.78

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.