EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar lead steady Asian FX higher

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.070

148.36

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3378

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.463

31.658

+0.62

Korean won

1286.500

1291.6

+0.40

Baht

35.100

35.14

+0.11

Peso

55.360

55.37

+0.02

Rupiah

15405.000

15440

+0.23

Rupee

83.340

83.34

0.00

Ringgit

4.645

4.665

+0.43

Yuan

7.142

7.1655

+0.34

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.070

131.110

-11.45

Sing dlr

1.337

1.340

+0.25

Taiwan dlr

31.463

30.708

-2.40

Korean won

1286.500

1264.500

-1.71

Baht

35.100

34.585

-1.47

Peso

55.360

55.670

+0.56

Rupiah

15405.000

15565.000

+1.04

Rupee

83.340

82.720

-0.74

Ringgit

4.645

4.400

-5.27

Yuan

7.142

6.900

-3.38

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.