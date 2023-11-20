EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar lead steady Asian FX higher

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.070
148.36
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3378
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.463
31.658
+0.62
Korean won
1286.500
1291.6
+0.40
Baht
35.100
35.14
+0.11
Peso
55.360
55.37
+0.02
Rupiah
15405.000
15440
+0.23
Rupee
83.340
83.34
0.00
Ringgit
4.645
4.665
+0.43
Yuan
7.142
7.1655
+0.34
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.070
131.110
-11.45
Sing dlr
1.337
1.340
+0.25
Taiwan dlr
31.463
30.708
-2.40
Korean won
1286.500
1264.500
-1.71
Baht
35.100
34.585
-1.47
Peso
55.360
55.670
+0.56
Rupiah
15405.000
15565.000
+1.04
Rupee
83.340
82.720
-0.74
Ringgit
4.645
4.400
-5.27
Yuan
7.142
6.900
-3.38
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
