EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

By Nausheen Thusoo
July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.440
138.03
+0.43
Sing dlr
1.321
1.3217
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.935
31.086
+0.49
Korean won
1268.800
1274
+0.41
Baht
34.620
34.51
-0.32
Peso
54.390
54.38
-0.02
Rupiah
14945.000
14965
+0.13
Rupee
82.073
82.0725
0.00
Ringgit
4.531
4.587
+1.24
Yuan
7.144
7.1485
+0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.440
131.110
-4.61
Sing dlr
1.321
1.340
+1.45
Taiwan dlr
30.935
30.708
-0.73
Korean won
1268.800
1264.500
-0.34
Baht
34.620
34.585
-0.10
Peso
54.390
55.670
+2.35
Rupiah
14945.000
15565.000
+4.15
Rupee
82.073
82.720
+0.79
Ringgit
4.531
4.400
-2.89
Yuan
7.144
6.900
-3.42
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)
