News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 13, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.440

138.03

+0.43

Sing dlr

1.321

1.3217

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.935

31.086

+0.49

Korean won

1268.800

1274

+0.41

Baht

34.620

34.51

-0.32

Peso

54.390

54.38

-0.02

Rupiah

14945.000

14965

+0.13

Rupee

82.073

82.0725

0.00

Ringgit

4.531

4.587

+1.24

Yuan

7.144

7.1485

+0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.440

131.110

-4.61

Sing dlr

1.321

1.340

+1.45

Taiwan dlr

30.935

30.708

-0.73

Korean won

1268.800

1264.500

-0.34

Baht

34.620

34.585

-0.10

Peso

54.390

55.670

+2.35

Rupiah

14945.000

15565.000

+4.15

Rupee

82.073

82.720

+0.79

Ringgit

4.531

4.400

-2.89

Yuan

7.144

6.900

-3.42

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.