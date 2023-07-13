EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.440

138.03

+0.43

Sing dlr

1.321

1.3217

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.935

31.086

+0.49

Korean won

1268.800

1274

+0.41

Baht

34.620

34.51

-0.32

Peso

54.390

54.38

-0.02

Rupiah

14945.000

14965

+0.13

Rupee

82.073

82.0725

0.00

Ringgit

4.531

4.587

+1.24

Yuan

7.144

7.1485

+0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.440

131.110

-4.61

Sing dlr

1.321

1.340

+1.45

Taiwan dlr

30.935

30.708

-0.73

Korean won

1268.800

1264.500

-0.34

Baht

34.620

34.585

-0.10

Peso

54.390

55.670

+2.35

Rupiah

14945.000

15565.000

+4.15

Rupee

82.073

82.720

+0.79

Ringgit

4.531

4.400

-2.89

Yuan

7.144

6.900

-3.42

