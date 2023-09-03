EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won lead laggards among Asian currencies

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.180

146.23

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3539

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.882

31.861

-0.07

Korean won

1320.900

1318.8

-0.16

Baht

35.115

35.11

-0.01

Peso

56.500

56.53

+0.05

Rupiah

15245.000

15235

-0.07

Rupee

82.715

82.715

0.00

Ringgit

4.655

4.645

-0.21

Yuan

7.271

7.2675

-0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.180

131.110

-10.31

Sing dlr

1.353

1.340

-0.97

Taiwan dlr

31.882

30.708

-3.68

Korean won

1320.900

1264.500

-4.27

Baht

35.115

34.585

-1.51

Peso

56.500

55.670

-1.47

Rupiah

15245.000

15565.000

+2.10

Rupee

82.715

82.720

+0.01

Ringgit

4.655

4.400

-5.48

Yuan

7.271

6.900

-5.10

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

