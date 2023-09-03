EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won lead laggards among Asian currencies

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.180
146.23
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3539
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.882
31.861
-0.07
Korean won
1320.900
1318.8
-0.16
Baht
35.115
35.11
-0.01
Peso
56.500
56.53
+0.05
Rupiah
15245.000
15235
-0.07
Rupee
82.715
82.715
0.00
Ringgit
4.655
4.645
-0.21
Yuan
7.271
7.2675
-0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.180
131.110
-10.31
Sing dlr
1.353
1.340
-0.97
Taiwan dlr
31.882
30.708
-3.68
Korean won
1320.900
1264.500
-4.27
Baht
35.115
34.585
-1.51
Peso
56.500
55.670
-1.47
Rupiah
15245.000
15565.000
+2.10
Rupee
82.715
82.720
+0.01
Ringgit
4.655
4.400
-5.48
Yuan
7.271
6.900
-5.10
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
