EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won lead gains in Asian FX

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.690
149.6
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3702
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
32.425
32.425
+0.00
Korean won
1351.300
1355.9
+0.34
Baht
36.005
36.08
+0.21
Peso
56.900
56.97
+0.12
Rupiah
15910.000
15935
+0.16
Rupee
83.245
83.245
+0.00
Ringgit
4.752
4.776
+0.51
Yuan
7.317
7.3171
+0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.690
131.110
-12.41
Sing dlr
1.369
1.340
-2.11
Taiwan dlr
32.425
30.708
-5.30
Korean won
1351.300
1264.500
-6.42
Baht
36.005
34.585
-3.94
Peso
56.900
55.670
-2.16
Rupiah
15910.000
15565.000
-2.17
Rupee
83.245
82.720
-0.63
Ringgit
4.752
4.400
-7.41
Yuan
7.317
6.900
-5.70
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))
