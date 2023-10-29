News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won lead gains in Asian FX

October 29, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.690

149.6

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3702

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

32.425

32.425

+0.00

Korean won

1351.300

1355.9

+0.34

Baht

36.005

36.08

+0.21

Peso

56.900

56.97

+0.12

Rupiah

15910.000

15935

+0.16

Rupee

83.245

83.245

+0.00

Ringgit

4.752

4.776

+0.51

Yuan

7.317

7.3171

+0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.690

131.110

-12.41

Sing dlr

1.369

1.340

-2.11

Taiwan dlr

32.425

30.708

-5.30

Korean won

1351.300

1264.500

-6.42

Baht

36.005

34.585

-3.94

Peso

56.900

55.670

-2.16

Rupiah

15910.000

15565.000

-2.17

Rupee

83.245

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.752

4.400

-7.41

Yuan

7.317

6.900

-5.70

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

