EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

March 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.280
131.31
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.338
1.337
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.585
30.593
+0.03
Korean won
1307.600
1310.1
+0.19
Baht
34.080
34.06
-0.06
Peso
54.275
54.345
+0.13
Rupiah
15340.000
15355
+0.10
Rupee
82.635
82.635
0.00
Ringgit
4.473
4.483
+0.22
Yuan
6.877
6.8785
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.280
131.110
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.338
1.340
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
30.585
30.708
+0.40
Korean won
1307.600
1264.500
-3.30
Baht
34.080
34.585
+1.48
Peso
54.275
55.670
+2.57
Rupiah
15340.000
15565.000
+1.47
Rupee
82.635
82.720
+0.10
Ringgit
4.473
4.400
-1.63
Yuan
6.877
6.900
+0.33
