EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

March 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.280

131.31

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.338

1.337

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.593

+0.03

Korean won

1307.600

1310.1

+0.19

Baht

34.080

34.06

-0.06

Peso

54.275

54.345

+0.13

Rupiah

15340.000

15355

+0.10

Rupee

82.635

82.635

0.00

Ringgit

4.473

4.483

+0.22

Yuan

6.877

6.8785

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.280

131.110

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.338

1.340

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.708

+0.40

Korean won

1307.600

1264.500

-3.30

Baht

34.080

34.585

+1.48

Peso

54.275

55.670

+2.57

Rupiah

15340.000

15565.000

+1.47

Rupee

82.635

82.720

+0.10

Ringgit

4.473

4.400

-1.63

Yuan

6.877

6.900

+0.33

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.