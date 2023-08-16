EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won weaken most among Asian FX

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.400

146.35

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3597

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.925

31.895

-0.09

Korean won

1340.400

1336.9

-0.26

Baht

35.540

35.47

-0.20

Peso

56.650

56.617

-0.06

Rupee

82.950

82.95

+0.00

Ringgit

4.640

4.627

-0.28

Yuan

7.313

7.299

-0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.400

131.110

-10.44

Sing dlr

1.361

1.340

-1.54

Taiwan dlr

31.925

30.708

-3.81

Korean won

1340.400

1264.500

-5.66

Baht

35.540

34.585

-2.69

Peso

56.650

55.670

-1.73

Rupiah

15280.000

15565.000

+1.87

Rupee

82.950

82.720

-0.28

Ringgit

4.640

4.400

-5.17

Yuan

7.313

6.900

-5.64

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

