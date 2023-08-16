EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won weaken most among Asian FX

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.400
146.35
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3597
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.925
31.895
-0.09
Korean won
1340.400
1336.9
-0.26
Baht
35.540
35.47
-0.20
Peso
56.650
56.617
-0.06
Rupee
82.950
82.95
+0.00
Ringgit
4.640
4.627
-0.28
Yuan
7.313
7.299
-0.18
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.400
131.110
-10.44
Sing dlr
1.361
1.340
-1.54
Taiwan dlr
31.925
30.708
-3.81
Korean won
1340.400
1264.500
-5.66
Baht
35.540
34.585
-2.69
Peso
56.650
55.670
-1.73
Rupiah
15280.000
15565.000
+1.87
Rupee
82.950
82.720
-0.28
Ringgit
4.640
4.400
-5.17
Yuan
7.313
6.900
-5.64
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
