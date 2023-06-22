News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won top losers among Asian currencies

June 22, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.910

143.11

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3447

-0.17

Korean won

1301.000

1294.9

-0.47

Baht

35.180

35.1

-0.23

Peso

55.630

55.594

-0.06

Rupiah

14980.000

14935

-0.30

Rupee

81.950

81.95

+0.00

Ringgit

4.672

4.648

-0.51

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.910

131.110

-8.26

Sing dlr

1.347

1.340

-0.53

Taiwan dlr

30.920

30.708

-0.69

Korean won

1301.000

1264.500

-2.81

Baht

35.180

34.585

-1.69

Peso

55.630

55.670

+0.07

Rupiah

14980.000

15565.000

+3.91

Rupee

81.950

82.720

+0.94

Ringgit

4.672

4.400

-5.82

Yuan

7.177

6.900

-3.86

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

