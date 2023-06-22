EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won top losers among Asian currencies

June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.910
143.11
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3447
-0.17
Korean won
1301.000
1294.9
-0.47
Baht
35.180
35.1
-0.23
Peso
55.630
55.594
-0.06
Rupiah
14980.000
14935
-0.30
Rupee
81.950
81.95
+0.00
Ringgit
4.672
4.648
-0.51
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.910
131.110
-8.26
Sing dlr
1.347
1.340
-0.53
Taiwan dlr
30.920
30.708
-0.69
Korean won
1301.000
1264.500
-2.81
Baht
35.180
34.585
-1.69
Peso
55.630
55.670
+0.07
Rupiah
14980.000
15565.000
+3.91
Rupee
81.950
82.720
+0.94
Ringgit
4.672
4.400
-5.82
Yuan
7.177
6.900
-3.86
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
