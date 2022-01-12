EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won lead gains among Asia FX

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.600

114.63

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3456

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.654

27.668

+0.05

Korean won

1189.100

1190.5

+0.12

Baht

33.320

33.35

+0.09

Peso

51.130

50.98

-0.29

Rupiah

14311.000

14315

+0.03

Rupee

73.910

73.91

+0.00

Ringgit

4.174

4.184

+0.25

Yuan

6.359

6.3588

+0.00

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.600

115.08

+0.42

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3490

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

27.654

27.676

+0.08

Korean won

1189.100

1188.60

-0.04

Baht

33.320

33.39

+0.21

Peso

51.130

50.99

-0.27

Rupiah

14311.000

14250

-0.43

Rupee

73.910

74.33

+0.57

Ringgit

4.174

4.1640

-0.23

Yuan

6.359

6.3550

-0.06

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.