EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won lead gains among Asia FX

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.600
114.63
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3456
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.654
27.668
+0.05
Korean won
1189.100
1190.5
+0.12
Baht
33.320
33.35
+0.09
Peso
51.130
50.98
-0.29
Rupiah
14311.000
14315
+0.03
Rupee
73.910
73.91
+0.00
Ringgit
4.174
4.184
+0.25
Yuan
6.359
6.3588
+0.00
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.600
115.08
+0.42
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3490
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
27.654
27.676
+0.08
Korean won
1189.100
1188.60
-0.04
Baht
33.320
33.39
+0.21
Peso
51.130
50.99
-0.27
Rupiah
14311.000
14250
-0.43
Rupee
73.910
74.33
+0.57
Ringgit
4.174
4.1640
-0.23
Yuan
6.359
6.3550
-0.06
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
