EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won lead Asian currencies lower

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.630
131.56
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3254
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.100
30.068
-0.11
Korean won
1263.700
1260.4
-0.26
Baht
33.620
33.58
-0.12
Peso
54.570
54.45
-0.22
Rupiah
15120.000
15090
-0.20
Rupee
82.510
82.51
0.00
Ringgit
4.325
4.312
-0.30
Yuan
6.791
6.785
-0.09
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.630
131.110
-0.40
Sing dlr
1.326
1.340
+1.03
Taiwan dlr
30.100
30.708
+2.02
Korean won
1263.700
1264.500
+0.06
Baht
33.620
34.585
+2.87
Peso
54.570
55.670
+2.02
Rupiah
15120.000
15565.000
+2.94
Rupee
82.510
82.720
+0.25
Ringgit
4.325
4.400
+1.73
Yuan
6.791
6.900
+1.60
