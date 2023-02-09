EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S.Korean won lead Asian currencies lower

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.630

131.56

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3254

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.100

30.068

-0.11

Korean won

1263.700

1260.4

-0.26

Baht

33.620

33.58

-0.12

Peso

54.570

54.45

-0.22

Rupiah

15120.000

15090

-0.20

Rupee

82.510

82.51

0.00

Ringgit

4.325

4.312

-0.30

Yuan

6.791

6.785

-0.09

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.630

131.110

-0.40

Sing dlr

1.326

1.340

+1.03

Taiwan dlr

30.100

30.708

+2.02

Korean won

1263.700

1264.500

+0.06

Baht

33.620

34.585

+2.87

Peso

54.570

55.670

+2.02

Rupiah

15120.000

15565.000

+2.94

Rupee

82.510

82.720

+0.25

Ringgit

4.325

4.400

+1.73

Yuan

6.791

6.900

+1.60

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

