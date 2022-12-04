EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S. Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.380
134.3
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3517
+0.36
Taiwan dlr
30.460
30.605
+0.48
Korean won
1293.900
1299.9
+0.46
Peso
55.760
55.7
-0.11
Rupiah
15385.000
15425
+0.26
Rupee
81.318
81.3175
0.00
Ringgit
4.363
4.383
+0.46
Yuan
6.979
7.05
+1.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.380
115.08
-14.36
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3490
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.460
27.676
-9.14
Korean won
1293.900
1188.60
-8.14
Baht
34.745
33.39
-3.90
Peso
55.760
50.99
-8.55
Rupiah
15385.000
14250
-7.38
Rupee
81.318
74.33
-8.59
Ringgit
4.363
4.1640
-4.56
Yuan
6.979
6.3550
-8.94
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
