EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, S. Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.380

134.3

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3517

+0.36

Taiwan dlr

30.460

30.605

+0.48

Korean won

1293.900

1299.9

+0.46

Peso

55.760

55.7

-0.11

Rupiah

15385.000

15425

+0.26

Rupee

81.318

81.3175

0.00

Ringgit

4.363

4.383

+0.46

Yuan

6.979

7.05

+1.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.380

115.08

-14.36

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3490

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.460

27.676

-9.14

Korean won

1293.900

1188.60

-8.14

Baht

34.745

33.39

-3.90

Peso

55.760

50.99

-8.55

Rupiah

15385.000

14250

-7.38

Rupee

81.318

74.33

-8.59

Ringgit

4.363

4.1640

-4.56

Yuan

6.979

6.3550

-8.94

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

