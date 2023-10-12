EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso lead losses among weak Asian currencies

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.780
149.8
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.369
1.37
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
32.210
32.125
-0.26
Korean won
1349.240
1348.96
-0.02
Peso
56.800
56.62
-0.32
Rupiah
15720.000
15685
-0.22
Rupee
83.243
83.2425
0.00
Ringgit
4.730
4.71
-0.42
Yuan
7.300
7.3059
+0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.780
131.110
-12.46
Sing dlr
1.369
1.340
-2.10
Taiwan dlr
32.210
30.708
-4.66
Korean won
1349.240
1260.920
-6.55
Baht
36.495
34.585
-5.23
Peso
56.800
55.670
-1.99
Rupiah
15720.000
15565.000
-0.99
Rupee
83.243
82.720
-0.63
Ringgit
4.730
4.400
-6.98
Yuan
7.300
6.900
-5.48
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
