EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso lead losses among weak Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

October 12, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.780

149.8

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.369

1.37

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

32.210

32.125

-0.26

Korean won

1349.240

1348.96

-0.02

Peso

56.800

56.62

-0.32

Rupiah

15720.000

15685

-0.22

Rupee

83.243

83.2425

0.00

Ringgit

4.730

4.71

-0.42

Yuan

7.300

7.3059

+0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.780

131.110

-12.46

Sing dlr

1.369

1.340

-2.10

Taiwan dlr

32.210

30.708

-4.66

Korean won

1349.240

1260.920

-6.55

Baht

36.495

34.585

-5.23

Peso

56.800

55.670

-1.99

Rupiah

15720.000

15565.000

-0.99

Rupee

83.243

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.730

4.400

-6.98

Yuan

7.300

6.900

-5.48

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

