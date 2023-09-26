News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads losses among subdued Asian currencies

September 26, 2023 — 10:16 pm EDT

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.910

149.05

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3686

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

32.247

32.228

-0.06

Korean won

1350.700

1348.5

-0.16

Baht

36.440

36.36

-0.22

Peso

56.930

57.12

+0.33

Rupiah

15497.000

15485

-0.08

Rupee

83.230

83.23

0.00

Ringgit

4.703

4.688

-0.32

Yuan

7.300

7.3125

+0.17

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.910

131.110

-11.95

Sing dlr

1.369

1.340

-2.13

Taiwan dlr

32.247

30.708

-4.77

Korean won

1350.700

1264.500

-6.38

Baht

36.440

34.585

-5.09

Peso

56.930

55.670

-2.21

Rupiah

15497.000

15565.000

+0.44

Rupee

83.230

82.720

-0.61

Ringgit

4.703

4.400

-6.44

Yuan

7.300

6.900

-5.48

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

