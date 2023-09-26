EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads losses among subdued Asian currencies

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.910
149.05
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3686
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
32.247
32.228
-0.06
Korean won
1350.700
1348.5
-0.16
Baht
36.440
36.36
-0.22
Peso
56.930
57.12
+0.33
Rupiah
15497.000
15485
-0.08
Rupee
83.230
83.23
0.00
Ringgit
4.703
4.688
-0.32
Yuan
7.300
7.3125
+0.17
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.910
131.110
-11.95
Sing dlr
1.369
1.340
-2.13
Taiwan dlr
32.247
30.708
-4.77
Korean won
1350.700
1264.500
-6.38
Baht
36.440
34.585
-5.09
Peso
56.930
55.670
-2.21
Rupiah
15497.000
15565.000
+0.44
Rupee
83.230
82.720
-0.61
Ringgit
4.703
4.400
-6.44
Yuan
7.300
6.900
-5.48
