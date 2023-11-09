EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian FX as Powell warns on rates

Ringgit set for fourth day of losses

South Korean stocks slump 1%

Philippine c.bank seen hiking by 25 bps next week - Citi

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies and stock markets retreated on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields surged after the Federal Reserve chair said officials were "not confident" interest rates were high enough to defeat inflation.

The ringgit MYR= fell 0.6% against the dollar and was on track for its fourth straight session of losses. The benchmark index for the Kuala Lumpur stock market .KLSE slipped 0.3%.

"The strength in the U.S. yields and hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell are contributing to the easing of major Asian currencies including the Malaysian ringgit," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

The ringgit decline erased the 3% gain logged between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6, though the currency was holding onto a 0.15% rise for the week.

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 slumped 1%, while those in Singapore .STI, the Philippines .PSI and Taiwan .TWII dropped as much as 0.7%.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC eased as well, weakening 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

"The won was initially supported by weekend news that Korea reimposed a full ban on equity short selling, which drove a sharp KOSPI rally on Monday," said Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Group Research.

Following the strong rebound in the greenback, Chang predicts the USD-KRW pair to consolidate at around 1,320-1,340 for now. The won was trading at 1,316.0 per dollar as of 0310 GMT.

The Philippine central bank is set to meet on Nov. 16 to decide on its cash rate. Analysts at Citi expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to hike interest rate by a quarter-point.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore's bank OCBC raises 2023 target, third-quarter net profit beats forecast

** Philippines posts forecast-beating Q3 growth but risks remain

** Thai sugar producers fear new government controls will delay exports

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0303 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-13.30

.N225

-0.60

24.36

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-5.38

.SSEC

-0.65

-1.81

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.67

.NSEI

0.00

7.12

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.24

-0.78

.JKSE

-0.07

-0.25

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.61

-6.76

.KLSE

-0.34

-3.23

Philippines

PHP=

-0.09

-0.50

.PSI

-0.46

-6.19

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.46

-3.92

.KS11

-1.04

7.40

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

-1.43

.STI

-0.59

-4.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.22

-5.01

.TWII

-0.43

17.94

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-3.29

.SETI

-1.06

-16.70

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

