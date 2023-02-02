EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian currencies

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.670
128.65
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.311
1.3095
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
29.734
29.7
-0.11
Korean won
1226.500
1220.3
-0.51
Baht
33.070
33.03
-0.12
Peso
53.870
53.84
-0.06
Rupiah
14900.000
14875
-0.17
Rupee
82.173
82.1725
0.00
Ringgit
4.274
4.243
-0.73
Yuan
6.742
6.7357
-0.09
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.670
131.110
+1.90
Sing dlr
1.311
1.340
+2.18
Taiwan dlr
29.734
30.708
+3.28
Korean won
1226.500
1264.500
+3.10
Baht
33.070
34.585
+4.58
Peso
53.870
55.670
+3.34
Rupiah
14900.000
15565.000
+4.46
Rupee
82.173
82.720
+0.67
Ringgit
4.274
4.400
+2.95
Yuan
6.742
6.900
+2.35
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.