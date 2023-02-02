EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian currencies

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.670

128.65

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.311

1.3095

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.734

29.7

-0.11

Korean won

1226.500

1220.3

-0.51

Baht

33.070

33.03

-0.12

Peso

53.870

53.84

-0.06

Rupiah

14900.000

14875

-0.17

Rupee

82.173

82.1725

0.00

Ringgit

4.274

4.243

-0.73

Yuan

6.742

6.7357

-0.09

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.670

131.110

+1.90

Sing dlr

1.311

1.340

+2.18

Taiwan dlr

29.734

30.708

+3.28

Korean won

1226.500

1264.500

+3.10

Baht

33.070

34.585

+4.58

Peso

53.870

55.670

+3.34

Rupiah

14900.000

15565.000

+4.46

Rupee

82.173

82.720

+0.67

Ringgit

4.274

4.400

+2.95

Yuan

6.742

6.900

+2.35

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

