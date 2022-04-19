EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian currencies

April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.060

128.9

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3676

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.050

29.23

+0.62

Korean won

1239.100

1236.9

-0.18

Baht

33.830

33.75

-0.24

Peso

52.440

52.46

+0.04

Rupiah

14350.000

14335

-0.10

Rupee

76.505

76.505

0.00

Ringgit

4.283

4.253

-0.70

Yuan

6.402

6.394

-0.13

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.360

115.08

-8.20

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.12

Taiwan dlr

29.050

27.676

-4.73

Korean won

1233.100

1188.60

-3.61

Baht

33.570

33.39

-0.54

Peso

52.067

50.99

-2.07

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

75.950

74.33

-2.13

Ringgit

4.229

4.1640

-1.54

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.21

