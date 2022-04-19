EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian currencies

April 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.060
128.9
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3676
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.050
29.23
+0.62
Korean won
1239.100
1236.9
-0.18
Baht
33.830
33.75
-0.24
Peso
52.440
52.46
+0.04
Rupiah
14350.000
14335
-0.10
Rupee
76.505
76.505
0.00
Ringgit
4.283
4.253
-0.70
Yuan
6.402
6.394
-0.13
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
125.360
115.08
-8.20
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.12
Taiwan dlr
29.050
27.676
-4.73
Korean won
1233.100
1188.60
-3.61
Baht
33.570
33.39
-0.54
Peso
52.067
50.99
-2.07
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
75.950
74.33
-2.13
Ringgit
4.229
4.1640
-1.54
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.21
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.