EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads gains among muted Asian FX

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.150

130.15

0.00

Sing dlr

1.318

1.3195

+0.11

Korean won

1233.700

1235.5

+0.15

Baht

32.765

32.75

-0.05

Peso

54.590

54.57

-0.04

Rupiah

14925.000

14885

-0.27

Rupee

81.720

81.72

0.00

Ringgit

4.267

4.283

+0.37

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.150

131.110

+0.74

Sing dlr

1.318

1.340

+1.65

Taiwan dlr

30.368

30.708

+1.12

Korean won

1233.700

1264.500

+2.50

Baht

32.765

34.585

+5.55

Peso

54.590

55.670

+1.98

Rupiah

14925.000

15565.000

+4.29

Rupee

81.720

82.720

+1.22

Ringgit

4.267

4.400

+3.12

Yuan

6.796

6.900

+1.54

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

