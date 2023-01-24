EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads gains among muted Asian FX

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.150
130.15
0.00
Sing dlr
1.318
1.3195
+0.11
Korean won
1233.700
1235.5
+0.15
Baht
32.765
32.75
-0.05
Peso
54.590
54.57
-0.04
Rupiah
14925.000
14885
-0.27
Rupee
81.720
81.72
0.00
Ringgit
4.267
4.283
+0.37
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.150
131.110
+0.74
Sing dlr
1.318
1.340
+1.65
Taiwan dlr
30.368
30.708
+1.12
Korean won
1233.700
1264.500
+2.50
Baht
32.765
34.585
+5.55
Peso
54.590
55.670
+1.98
Rupiah
14925.000
15565.000
+4.29
Rupee
81.720
82.720
+1.22
Ringgit
4.267
4.400
+3.12
Yuan
6.796
6.900
+1.54
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
