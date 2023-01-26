EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads gains among Asian currencies

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.600
130.21
+0.47
Sing dlr
1.311
1.3119
+0.08
Korean won
1229.200
1230.7
+0.12
Baht
32.850
32.78
-0.21
Peso
54.270
54.49
+0.41
Rupiah
14970.000
14945
-0.17
Rupee
81.590
81.59
0.00
Ringgit
4.224
4.243
+0.45
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.600
131.110
+1.17
Sing dlr
1.311
1.340
+2.21
Taiwan dlr
30.368
30.708
+1.12
Korean won
1229.200
1264.500
+2.87
Baht
32.850
34.585
+5.28
Peso
54.270
55.670
+2.58
Rupiah
14970.000
15565.000
+3.97
Rupee
81.590
82.720
+1.38
Ringgit
4.224
4.400
+4.17
Yuan
6.796
6.900
+1.54
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in ; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.