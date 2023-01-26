EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads gains among Asian currencies

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 129.600 130.21 +0.47 Sing dlr 1.311 1.3119 +0.08 Korean won 1229.200 1230.7 +0.12 Baht 32.850 32.78 -0.21 Peso 54.270 54.49 +0.41 Rupiah 14970.000 14945 -0.17 Rupee 81.590 81.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.224 4.243 +0.45 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 129.600 131.110 +1.17 Sing dlr 1.311 1.340 +2.21 Taiwan dlr 30.368 30.708 +1.12 Korean won 1229.200 1264.500 +2.87 Baht 32.850 34.585 +5.28 Peso 54.270 55.670 +2.58 Rupiah 14970.000 15565.000 +3.97 Rupee 81.590 82.720 +1.38 Ringgit 4.224 4.400 +4.17 Yuan 6.796 6.900 +1.54 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in ; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

