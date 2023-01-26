EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit leads gains among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

January 26, 2023 — 09:20 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra in for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.600

130.21

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.311

1.3119

+0.08

Korean won

1229.200

1230.7

+0.12

Baht

32.850

32.78

-0.21

Peso

54.270

54.49

+0.41

Rupiah

14970.000

14945

-0.17

Rupee

81.590

81.59

0.00

Ringgit

4.224

4.243

+0.45

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.600

131.110

+1.17

Sing dlr

1.311

1.340

+2.21

Taiwan dlr

30.368

30.708

+1.12

Korean won

1229.200

1264.500

+2.87

Baht

32.850

34.585

+5.28

Peso

54.270

55.670

+2.58

Rupiah

14970.000

15565.000

+3.97

Rupee

81.590

82.720

+1.38

Ringgit

4.224

4.400

+4.17

Yuan

6.796

6.900

+1.54

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in ; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

