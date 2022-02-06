EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Korean won weaken among mixed Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.300

115.2

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3457

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.793

27.828

+0.13

Korean won

1198.600

1197

-0.13

Baht

33.200

33.26

+0.18

Peso

51.240

51.2

-0.08

Rupiah

14390.000

14378

-0.08

Rupee

74.695

74.695

0.00

Ringgit

4.184

4.178

-0.14

Yuan

6.356

6.361

+0.08

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.940

115.08

-0.74

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

27.621

27.676

+0.20

Korean won

1196.900

1188.60

-0.69

Baht

33.200

33.39

+0.57

Peso

50.970

50.99

+0.04

Rupiah

14355.000

14250

-0.73

Rupee

74.325

74.33

+0.01

Ringgit

4.192

4.1640

-0.67

Yuan

6.368

6.3550

-0.20

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

