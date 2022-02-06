EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Korean won weaken among mixed Asian FX

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.300
115.2
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3457
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.793
27.828
+0.13
Korean won
1198.600
1197
-0.13
Baht
33.200
33.26
+0.18
Peso
51.240
51.2
-0.08
Rupiah
14390.000
14378
-0.08
Rupee
74.695
74.695
0.00
Ringgit
4.184
4.178
-0.14
Yuan
6.356
6.361
+0.08
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.940
115.08
-0.74
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.49
Taiwan dlr
27.621
27.676
+0.20
Korean won
1196.900
1188.60
-0.69
Baht
33.200
33.39
+0.57
Peso
50.970
50.99
+0.04
Rupiah
14355.000
14250
-0.73
Rupee
74.325
74.33
+0.01
Ringgit
4.192
4.1640
-0.67
Yuan
6.368
6.3550
-0.20
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))
