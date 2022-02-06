EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Korean won weaken among mixed Asian FX

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.300

115.2

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3457

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.793

27.828

+0.13

Korean won

1198.600

1197

-0.13

Baht

33.200

33.26

+0.18

Peso

51.240

51.2

-0.08

Rupiah

14390.000

14378

-0.08

Rupee

74.695

74.695

0.00

Ringgit

4.184

4.178

-0.14

Yuan

6.356

6.361

+0.08

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.940

115.08

-0.74

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

27.621

27.676

+0.20

Korean won

1196.900

1188.60

-0.69

Baht

33.200

33.39

+0.57

Peso

50.970

50.99

+0.04

Rupiah

14355.000

14250

-0.73

Rupee

74.325

74.33

+0.01

Ringgit

4.192

4.1640

-0.67

Yuan

6.368

6.3550

-0.20

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

