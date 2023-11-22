News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

November 22, 2023 — 09:13 pm EST

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.100

149.53

0.00

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3416

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.626

31.595

-0.10

Korean won

1298.800

1300.5

+0.13

Baht

35.230

35.17

-0.17

Peso

55.510

55.62

+0.20

Rupiah

15610.000

15570

-0.26

Rupee

83.320

83.32

0.00

Ringgit

4.693

4.675

-0.38

Yuan

7.151

7.165

+0.20

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.100

131.110

-12.07

Sing dlr

1.341

1.340

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.626

30.708

-2.90

Korean won

1298.800

1264.500

-2.64

Baht

35.230

34.585

-1.83

Peso

55.510

55.670

+0.29

Rupiah

15610.000

15565.000

-0.29

Rupee

83.320

82.720

-0.72

Ringgit

4.693

4.400

-6.24

Yuan

7.151

6.900

-3.50

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

