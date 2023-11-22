EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.100
149.53
0.00
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3416
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.626
31.595
-0.10
Korean won
1298.800
1300.5
+0.13
Baht
35.230
35.17
-0.17
Peso
55.510
55.62
+0.20
Rupiah
15610.000
15570
-0.26
Rupee
83.320
83.32
0.00
Ringgit
4.693
4.675
-0.38
Yuan
7.151
7.165
+0.20
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.100
131.110
-12.07
Sing dlr
1.341
1.340
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
31.626
30.708
-2.90
Korean won
1298.800
1264.500
-2.64
Baht
35.230
34.585
-1.83
Peso
55.510
55.670
+0.29
Rupiah
15610.000
15565.000
-0.29
Rupee
83.320
82.720
-0.72
Ringgit
4.693
4.400
-6.24
Yuan
7.151
6.900
-3.50
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
