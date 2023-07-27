EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.370
139.44
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3313
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
31.408
31.238
-0.54
Korean won
1281.700
1277.7
-0.31
Peso
54.865
54.702
-0.30
Rupiah
15070.000
14995
-0.50
Rupee
81.930
81.93
+0.00
Ringgit
4.547
4.518
-0.64
Yuan
7.172
7.17
-0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.370
131.110
-5.93
Sing dlr
1.331
1.340
+0.64
Taiwan dlr
31.408
30.708
-2.23
Korean won
1281.700
1264.500
-1.34
Baht
34.065
34.585
+1.53
Peso
54.865
55.670
+1.47
Rupiah
15070.000
15565.000
+3.28
Rupee
81.930
82.720
+0.96
Ringgit
4.547
4.400
-3.23
Yuan
7.172
6.900
-3.79
