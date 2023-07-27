News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

July 27, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.370

139.44

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3313

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.408

31.238

-0.54

Korean won

1281.700

1277.7

-0.31

Peso

54.865

54.702

-0.30

Rupiah

15070.000

14995

-0.50

Rupee

81.930

81.93

+0.00

Ringgit

4.547

4.518

-0.64

Yuan

7.172

7.17

-0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.370

131.110

-5.93

Sing dlr

1.331

1.340

+0.64

Taiwan dlr

31.408

30.708

-2.23

Korean won

1281.700

1264.500

-1.34

Baht

34.065

34.585

+1.53

Peso

54.865

55.670

+1.47

Rupiah

15070.000

15565.000

+3.28

Rupee

81.930

82.720

+0.96

Ringgit

4.547

4.400

-3.23

Yuan

7.172

6.900

-3.79

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

