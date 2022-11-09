EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asia FX

November 09, 2022 — 09:16 pm EST

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.210

146.44

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.402

1.4025

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

31.858

31.903

+0.14

Korean won

1367.700

1364.8

-0.21

Baht

36.915

36.89

-0.07

Peso

58.130

58.03

-0.17

Rupiah

15695.000

15658

-0.24

Rupee

81.435

81.435

0.00

Ringgit

4.703

4.688

-0.32

Yuan

7.267

7.244

-0.32

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.210

115.08

-21.29

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3490

-3.76

Taiwan dlr

31.858

27.676

-13.13

Korean won

1367.700

1188.60

-13.09

Baht

36.915

33.39

-9.55

Peso

58.130

50.99

-12.28

Rupiah

15695.000

14250

-9.21

Rupee

81.435

74.33

-8.72

Ringgit

4.703

4.1640

-11.46

Yuan

7.267

6.3550

-12.55

