EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asia FX

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.210
146.44
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.402
1.4025
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
31.858
31.903
+0.14
Korean won
1367.700
1364.8
-0.21
Baht
36.915
36.89
-0.07
Peso
58.130
58.03
-0.17
Rupiah
15695.000
15658
-0.24
Rupee
81.435
81.435
0.00
Ringgit
4.703
4.688
-0.32
Yuan
7.267
7.244
-0.32
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.210
115.08
-21.29
Sing dlr
1.402
1.3490
-3.76
Taiwan dlr
31.858
27.676
-13.13
Korean won
1367.700
1188.60
-13.09
Baht
36.915
33.39
-9.55
Peso
58.130
50.99
-12.28
Rupiah
15695.000
14250
-9.21
Rupee
81.435
74.33
-8.72
Ringgit
4.703
4.1640
-11.46
Yuan
7.267
6.3550
-12.55
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))
