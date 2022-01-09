EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0230 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.710

115.55

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3555

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.679

27.69

+0.04

Korean won

1200.500

1201.5

+0.08

Baht

33.680

33.68

+0.00

Peso

51.340

51.32

-0.04

Rupiah

14330.000

14355

+0.17

Rupee

74.305

74.305

0.00

Ringgit

4.200

4.207

+0.17

Yuan

6.374

6.377

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.710

115.08

-0.54

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3490

-0.47

Taiwan dlr

27.679

27.676

-0.01

Korean won

1200.500

1188.60

-0.99

Baht

33.680

33.39

-0.86

Peso

51.340

50.99

-0.68

Rupiah

14330.000

14250

-0.56

Rupee

74.305

74.33

+0.03

Ringgit

4.200

4.1640

-0.86

Yuan

6.374

6.3550

-0.30

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

