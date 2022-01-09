EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0230 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.710

115.55

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3555

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.679

27.69

+0.04

Korean won

1200.500

1201.5

+0.08

Baht

33.680

33.68

+0.00

Peso

51.340

51.32

-0.04

Rupiah

14330.000

14355

+0.17

Rupee

74.305

74.305

0.00

Ringgit

4.200

4.207

+0.17

Yuan

6.374

6.377

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.710

115.08

-0.54

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3490

-0.47

Taiwan dlr

27.679

27.676

-0.01

Korean won

1200.500

1188.60

-0.99

Baht

33.680

33.39

-0.86

Peso

51.340

50.99

-0.68

Rupiah

14330.000

14250

-0.56

Rupee

74.305

74.33

+0.03

Ringgit

4.200

4.1640

-0.86

Yuan

6.374

6.3550

-0.30

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

