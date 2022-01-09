EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0230 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.710
115.55
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3555
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.679
27.69
+0.04
Korean won
1200.500
1201.5
+0.08
Baht
33.680
33.68
+0.00
Peso
51.340
51.32
-0.04
Rupiah
14330.000
14355
+0.17
Rupee
74.305
74.305
0.00
Ringgit
4.200
4.207
+0.17
Yuan
6.374
6.377
+0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.710
115.08
-0.54
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3490
-0.47
Taiwan dlr
27.679
27.676
-0.01
Korean won
1200.500
1188.60
-0.99
Baht
33.680
33.39
-0.86
Peso
51.340
50.99
-0.68
Rupiah
14330.000
14250
-0.56
Rupee
74.305
74.33
+0.03
Ringgit
4.200
4.1640
-0.86
Yuan
6.374
6.3550
-0.30
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.