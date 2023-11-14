EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.570
150.38
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3487
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
32.108
32.33
+0.69
Korean won
1303.030
1304.65
+0.12
Baht
35.498
35.49
-0.02
Peso
55.790
56.065
+0.49
Rupiah
15475.000
15690
+1.39
Rupee
83.333
83.3325
0.00
Ringgit
4.663
4.716
+1.14
Yuan
7.252
7.2512
-0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.570
131.110
-12.92
Sing dlr
1.349
1.340
-0.70
Taiwan dlr
32.108
30.708
-4.36
Korean won
1303.030
1260.920
-3.23
Baht
35.498
34.585
-2.57
Peso
55.790
55.670
-0.22
Rupiah
15475.000
15565.000
+0.58
Rupee
83.333
82.720
-0.74
Ringgit
4.663
4.400
-5.64
Yuan
7.252
6.900
-4.85
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
