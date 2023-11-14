EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.570

150.38

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3487

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.108

32.33

+0.69

Korean won

1303.030

1304.65

+0.12

Baht

35.498

35.49

-0.02

Peso

55.790

56.065

+0.49

Rupiah

15475.000

15690

+1.39

Rupee

83.333

83.3325

0.00

Ringgit

4.663

4.716

+1.14

Yuan

7.252

7.2512

-0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.570

131.110

-12.92

Sing dlr

1.349

1.340

-0.70

Taiwan dlr

32.108

30.708

-4.36

Korean won

1303.030

1260.920

-3.23

Baht

35.498

34.585

-2.57

Peso

55.790

55.670

-0.22

Rupiah

15475.000

15565.000

+0.58

Rupee

83.333

82.720

-0.74

Ringgit

4.663

4.400

-5.64

Yuan

7.252

6.900

-4.85

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.