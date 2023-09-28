EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah gain most among steady Asian FX

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.320

149.29

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3658

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

32.268

32.245

-

Korean won

1349.300

1348.5

-

Baht

36.545

36.53

-0.04

Peso

56.670

56.69

+0.04

Rupiah

15480.000

15515

+0.23

Rupee

83.185

83.185

0.00

Ringgit

4.687

4.706

+0.41

Yuan

7.297

7.313

-

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.320

131.110

-12.20

Sing dlr

1.365

1.340

-1.84

Taiwan dlr

32.268

30.708

-4.83

Korean won

1349.300

1264.500

-6.28

Baht

36.545

34.585

-5.36

Peso

56.670

55.670

-1.76

Rupiah

15480.000

15565.000

+0.55

Rupee

83.185

82.720

-0.56

Ringgit

4.687

4.400

-6.12

Yuan

7.297

6.900

-5.43

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.