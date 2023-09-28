EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah gain most among steady Asian FX

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.320
149.29
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3658
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
32.268
32.245
-
Korean won
1349.300
1348.5
-
Baht
36.545
36.53
-0.04
Peso
56.670
56.69
+0.04
Rupiah
15480.000
15515
+0.23
Rupee
83.185
83.185
0.00
Ringgit
4.687
4.706
+0.41
Yuan
7.297
7.313
-
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.320
131.110
-12.20
Sing dlr
1.365
1.340
-1.84
Taiwan dlr
32.268
30.708
-4.83
Korean won
1349.300
1264.500
-6.28
Baht
36.545
34.585
-5.36
Peso
56.670
55.670
-1.76
Rupiah
15480.000
15565.000
+0.55
Rupee
83.185
82.720
-0.56
Ringgit
4.687
4.400
-6.12
Yuan
7.297
6.900
-5.43
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.