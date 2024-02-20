EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah dip among steady Asian FX

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.970

149.99

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3436

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.494

31.492

-0.01

Korean won

1336.400

1337.6

+0.09

Baht

36.015

35.965

-0.14

Peso

56.020

56.05

+0.05

Rupiah

15675.000

15655

-0.13

Rupee

82.963

82.9625

+0.00

Ringgit

4.799

4.795

-0.08

Yuan

7.191

7.1925

+0.02

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.970

141.060

-5.94

Sing dlr

1.343

1.319

-1.80

Taiwan dlr

31.494

30.735

-2.41

Korean won

1336.400

1288.000

-3.62

Baht

36.015

34.165

-5.14

Peso

56.020

55.388

-1.13

Rupiah

15675.000

15395.000

-1.79

Rupee

82.963

83.208

+0.30

Ringgit

4.799

4.590

-4.36

Yuan

7.191

7.098

-1.30

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

