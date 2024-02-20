EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah dip among steady Asian FX

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.970
149.99
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3436
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
31.494
31.492
-0.01
Korean won
1336.400
1337.6
+0.09
Baht
36.015
35.965
-0.14
Peso
56.020
56.05
+0.05
Rupiah
15675.000
15655
-0.13
Rupee
82.963
82.9625
+0.00
Ringgit
4.799
4.795
-0.08
Yuan
7.191
7.1925
+0.02
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.970
141.060
-5.94
Sing dlr
1.343
1.319
-1.80
Taiwan dlr
31.494
30.735
-2.41
Korean won
1336.400
1288.000
-3.62
Baht
36.015
34.165
-5.14
Peso
56.020
55.388
-1.13
Rupiah
15675.000
15395.000
-1.79
Rupee
82.963
83.208
+0.30
Ringgit
4.799
4.590
-4.36
Yuan
7.191
7.098
-1.30
(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)
((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))
