News & Insights

STI

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah dip among steady Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

February 20, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.970

149.99

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3436

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.494

31.492

-0.01

Korean won

1336.400

1337.6

+0.09

Baht

36.015

35.965

-0.14

Peso

56.020

56.05

+0.05

Rupiah

15675.000

15655

-0.13

Rupee

82.963

82.9625

+0.00

Ringgit

4.799

4.795

-0.08

Yuan

7.191

7.1925

+0.02

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.970

141.060

-5.94

Sing dlr

1.343

1.319

-1.80

Taiwan dlr

31.494

30.735

-2.41

Korean won

1336.400

1288.000

-3.62

Baht

36.015

34.165

-5.14

Peso

56.020

55.388

-1.13

Rupiah

15675.000

15395.000

-1.79

Rupee

82.963

83.208

+0.30

Ringgit

4.799

4.590

-4.36

Yuan

7.191

7.098

-1.30

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.