EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers as Asian FX firm

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.600
135.57
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3467
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
30.600
30.724
+0.41
Korean won
1296.600
1306
+0.72
Baht
34.600
34.8
+0.58
Peso
55.650
55.8
+0.27
Rupiah
15550.000
15655
+0.68
Rupee
82.805
82.805
0.00
Ringgit
4.397
4.426
+0.66
Yuan
6.962
6.95
-0.18
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.600
115.08
-15.13
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3490
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.600
27.676
-9.56
Korean won
1296.600
1188.60
-8.33
Baht
34.600
33.39
-3.50
Peso
55.650
50.99
-8.37
Rupiah
15550.000
14250
-8.36
Rupee
82.805
74.33
-10.23
Ringgit
4.397
4.1640
-5.30
Yuan
6.962
6.3550
-8.72
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
