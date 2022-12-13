EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers as Asian FX firm

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.600

135.57

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3467

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.600

30.724

+0.41

Korean won

1296.600

1306

+0.72

Baht

34.600

34.8

+0.58

Peso

55.650

55.8

+0.27

Rupiah

15550.000

15655

+0.68

Rupee

82.805

82.805

0.00

Ringgit

4.397

4.426

+0.66

Yuan

6.962

6.95

-0.18

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.600

115.08

-15.13

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3490

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.600

27.676

-9.56

Korean won

1296.600

1188.60

-8.33

Baht

34.600

33.39

-3.50

Peso

55.650

50.99

-8.37

Rupiah

15550.000

14250

-8.36

Rupee

82.805

74.33

-10.23

Ringgit

4.397

4.1640

-5.30

Yuan

6.962

6.3550

-8.72

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

