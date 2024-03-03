News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit gains 0.4%; most Asian FX muted

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 03, 2024 — 09:23 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.150

150.11

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3441

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.578

31.606

+0.09

Korean won

1330.800

1331.5

+0.05

Baht

35.800

35.84

+0.11

Peso

56.030

56.1

+0.12

Rupiah

15715.000

15695

-0.13

Rupee

82.900

82.9

0.00

Ringgit

4.726

4.743

+0.36

Yuan

7.198

7.196

-0.03

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.150

141.060

-6.05

Sing dlr

1.344

1.319

-1.86

Taiwan dlr

31.578

30.735

-2.67

Korean won

1330.800

1288.000

-3.22

Baht

35.800

34.165

-4.57

Peso

56.030

55.388

-1.15

Rupiah

15715.000

15395.000

-2.04

Rupee

82.900

83.208

+0.37

Ringgit

4.726

4.590

-2.88

Yuan

7.198

7.098

-1.39

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

