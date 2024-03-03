EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit gains 0.4%; most Asian FX muted

March 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.150
150.11
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3441
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
31.578
31.606
+0.09
Korean won
1330.800
1331.5
+0.05
Baht
35.800
35.84
+0.11
Peso
56.030
56.1
+0.12
Rupiah
15715.000
15695
-0.13
Rupee
82.900
82.9
0.00
Ringgit
4.726
4.743
+0.36
Yuan
7.198
7.196
-0.03
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.150
141.060
-6.05
Sing dlr
1.344
1.319
-1.86
Taiwan dlr
31.578
30.735
-2.67
Korean won
1330.800
1288.000
-3.22
Baht
35.800
34.165
-4.57
Peso
56.030
55.388
-1.15
Rupiah
15715.000
15395.000
-2.04
Rupee
82.900
83.208
+0.37
Ringgit
4.726
4.590
-2.88
Yuan
7.198
7.098
-1.39
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
